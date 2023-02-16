CHICAGO — Giannis Antetokounmpo broke Milwaukee’s career assists record before leaving the game because of a sprained right wrist, and the Bucks won their 12th straight, beating the Chicago Bulls 112-100 on Thursday night.

Brook Lopez scored a season-high 33 points. Jevon Carter had 22, and Jrue Holiday provided 15 points and nine assists.

The Bucks were never seriously threatened. But Antetokounmpo’s injury early in the second quarter cast a cloud over a team that appeared to have so much going for it heading into the All-Star break.

The two-time MVP was hurt trying to block a finger roll attempt by Chicago’s Coby White after the guard drove past him. He jammed his wrist against the stanchion and stayed down grimacing in pain before heading to the locker room.

Antetokounmpo finished with a season-low two points and three assists, giving him 3,274 over 10 seasons to break Paul Pressey’s record of 3,272 from 1982 to 1990. He also had seven rebounds.

Antetokounmpo matched the assists mark when he fed Lopez for a 3-pointer two minutes into the game and broke it when he passed to Carter for another 3 that bumped Milwaukee’s lead to 19-10 in the first quarter. He also is the Bucks’ career leader in blocks, triple-doubles, free throws made, free throws attempted and minutes.

Lopez made three 3-pointers. Carter hit four from beyond the arc and the Bucks beat Chicago for the first time in three games this season.

The Bulls lost their sixth in a row, their worst skid since dropping six straight in the 2020-21 season.

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 16 rebounds. Zach LaVine scored 18 and Patrick Williams had 16 points.

Both teams were missing stars, with Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton managing a sore right knee that has kept him out for a big portion of the season and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan sidelined for the second time in as many nights because of a strained right quadriceps.

Tip-ins

Bucks: Although Middleton’s absence was not expected, coach Mike Budenholzer said the three-time All-Star did not experience a setback against Boston on Tuesday. Middleton had 16 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes against the Celtics. “I think we’re overall not concerned, but we’ll see how he does over the break and just continue to work with him and make sure he’s in a good place when he plays,” Budenholzer said.

Bulls: The Bulls said DeRozan is expected to play in the All-Star Game on Sunday. ... Guard Ayo Dosunmu was selected to replace injured Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green on fellow former Illinois star Deron Williams’ team in Friday’s Rising Stars game. The Chicago product played in the game as a rookie last year and was averaging 9.6 points and 2.9 assists in his second season after being drafted in the second round. Dosunmu called it a “blessing” to be selected again and said Williams was “a big mentor” for him in the draft process.

Milwaukee 34 27 24 27 — 112

Chicago 24 25 24 27 — 100

MILWAUKEE — Allen 4-10 0-0 10, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4 0-0 2, Lopez 13-18 4-7 33, Carter 9-13 0-0 22, Holiday 5-15 3-3 15, Beauchamp 0-3 2-2 2, T.Antetokounmpo 0-2 1-2 1, Mamukelashvili 0-4 2-2 2, Ingles 2-8 0-0 5, A.Green 5-8 0-0 15, Matthews 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 40-88 14-18 112.

CHICAGO — LaVine 5-16 7-7 18, Williams 6-10 1-2 16, Vucevic 8-20 4-4 22, Dosunmu 3-11 0-0 7, White 4-14 0-0 8, Hill 2-4 0-0 5, Terry 6-12 0-0 13, Bradley 2-3 0-0 5, Drummond 1-3 3-4 5, Simonovic 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-4 1-4 1. Totals 37-97 16-21 100.

3-point goals — M 18-47 (A.Green 5-7, Carter 4-5, Lopez 3-6, Allen 2-6, Holiday 2-8, Matthews 1-3, Ingles 1-6, Beauchamp 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-1, Mamukelashvili 0-4), C 10-32 (Williams 3-5, Vucevic 2-6, Bradley 1-1, Dosunmu 1-2, Hill 1-3, Terry 1-4, LaVine 1-5, Jones 0-1, White 0-5). Rebounds — M 52 (G.Antetokounmpo, Ingles, Lopez 7), C 51 (Vucevic 16). Assists — M 24 (Holiday 9), C 19 (Terry 6). Total fouls — M 16, C 17. Att. — 20,308.