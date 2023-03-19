MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Brook Lopez scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 118-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum.

Khris Middleton scored 20 points and Bobby Portis had 14 as the Bucks improved to an NBA-best 51-20. Antetokounmpo had his 33rd career triple-double.

Lopez scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter on a pair of 3-point plays and a dunk to put Milwaukee in front 97-95. Middleton’s free throw capped the 15-2 run that put the Bucks up 104-97.

A dunk by Jakob Poeltl brought Toronto within 110-107, but Lopez scored underneath and Jrue Holiday hit two free throws to make it 114-107 with 1:29 remaining.

Fred VanVleet had 23 points and O.G. Anunoby 22 for the Raptors, who had won their three previous games. Toronto missed a chance to move into eighth in the East Conference ahead of Atlanta, which lost to San Antonio 126-118.

Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Raptors up 83-76 with just under 4½ minutes left in the third quarter. Toronto led 95-89 entering the final period.

The Bucks hit seven of their 16 3-pointers in the first period en route to a 33-29 lead.

Tip-ins

Raptors: Forward Scottie Barnes exited in the second quarter with a left wrist injury and did not return.

Bucks: Forward Jae Crowder missed his second straight game with left calf soreness. Center Meyers Leonard was a late scratch, also with left calf soreness.

Toronto 29 27 39 16 — 111

Milwaukee 33 25 31 29 — 118

TORONTO — Anunoby 8-12 2-2 22, Siakam 5-14 2-2 13, Poeltl 10-18 0-0 20, Barnes 2-3 0-0 5, VanVleet 9-21 2-3 23, Achiuwa 2-3 1-2 5, Boucher 2-4 1-1 5, Trent Jr. 6-18 1-2 18, Barton 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 43-98 9-12 111.

MILWAUKEE — G.Antetokounmpo 9-9 3-7 22, Middleton 7-13 1-2 20, Lopez 9-15 7-7 26, Allen 1-7 0-0 2, Holiday 3-8 4-4 11, Portis 6-13 0-0 14, Ingles 2-4 0-0 6, Carter 3-9 0-0 9, Connaughton 3-4 1-1 8. Totals 43-82 16-21 118.

3-point goals — T 13-33 (Trent Jr. 5-10, Anunoby 4-5, VanVleet 3-8, Barnes 1-2, Achiuwa 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Barton 0-2, Siakam 0-4), M 16-45 (Middleton 5-8, Carter 3-9, Ingles 2-4, Portis 2-6, G.Antetokounmpo 1-1, Connaughton 1-2, Holiday 1-3, Lopez 1-6, Allen 0-6). Rebounds — T 41 (Siakam 12), M 45 (G.Antetokounmpo 13). Assists — T 24 (VanVleet 11), M 35 (G.Antetokounmpo 10). Total fouls — T 15, M 13. Att. — 17,341.