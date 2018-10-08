Two of the NBA’s top young stars collided in an exhibition between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves before 11,603 fans Sunday night at Hilton Coliseum on the campus of Iowa State in Ames.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns strutted their stuff. Towns poured in 23 of his 33 points in the first half, but Antetokounmpo finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes as the Bucks pulled away for a 125-107 victory.
The third quarter was the time the young big men went toe-to-big toes with each other. Towns and Antetokounmpo spent much of the quarter dueling on the offensive end, each finding success. Antetokounmpo flashed his athleticism with a thunderous jam while Towns didn’t back down when Antetokounmpo bodied him up on the other end.
The Bucks were without Ersan Ilyasova (right hamstring soreness), Thon Maker (left knee soreness), Matthew Dellavedova (left patella tendinitis), D.J. Wilson (right hamstring strain) and Trevon Duval (left eye injury).
No Butler deal yet
The Timberwolves and Miami Heat were reportedly close to a deal on Friday sending disgruntled Minnesota guard Jimmy Butler to South Beach, but talks broke down late in the process, a source said.
The report also said the Rockets have been aggressive in trying to acquire Butler while Yahoo reported the Clippers have interest in trading for the former Marquette athlete.
Butler remains away from the team, which has been trying to accommodate his demand for a trade, as he rehabilitates his surgically-repaired right hand.
Spurs injury trouble
Elsewhere in the NBA, San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Dejounte Murray’s knee buckled and he crashed to the court Sunday in a preseason loss to the Houston Rockets.
The Spurs said he will undergo an MRI exam today.
Milwaukee 33 29 36 27 — 125
Minnesota 23 32 27 25 — 107
MILWAUKEE — Middleton 4-11 4-4 13, Antetokounmpo 8-15 4-6 21, Lopez 2-6 2-2 8, Bledsoe 3-6 0-0 7, Brogdon 5-9 1-2 12, Wood 5-9 3-4 14, Henson 2-3 4-4 9, Zeller 0-1 0-0 0, Frazier 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 2-6 3-3 8, Connaughton 2-5 3-4 7, DiVincenzo 5-12 1-4 12, Snell 3-4 3-3 12. Totals 42-92 28-36 125.
MINNESOTA — Wiggins 2-6 2-4 6, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Towns 11-19 9-10 33, Teague 3-10 2-2 10, Okogie 1-7 2-3 4, Deng 1-1 0-0 2, Bates-Diop 2-6 3-4 8, Tolliver 1-3 0-0 3, Dieng 5-9 1-2 11, Jones 4-10 2-5 10, Williams 5-10 0-0 12. Totals 39-87 21-32 107.
3-point goals — Mil 13-36 (Snell 3-4, Lopez 2-5, Henson 1-1, Brown 1-2, Brogdon 1-2, Wood 1-3, Bledsoe 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-4, Middleton 1-5, Connaughton 0-2, Frazier 0-2), Min 8-22 (Towns 2-3, Williams 2-4, Teague 2-4, Tolliver 1-1, Bates-Diop 1-3, Dieng 0-1, Okogie 0-3, Jones 0-3). Fouled out — Henson. Rebounds — Mil 45 (Antetokounmpo 10), Min 54 (Towns 12). Assists — Mil 24 (Frazier 5), Min 16 (Teague 7). Total fouls — Mil 30, Min 27. Technicals — Mil coach Budenholzer (defensive 3 second). Att. — 11,603.