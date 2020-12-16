Giannis: 'Easy' decision to-sign contract extension with Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Despite previous claims his contract status wasn't much of a concern, Giannis Antetokounmpo admitted Wednesday the entire process was a bit unsettling at times.
"It gave me a headache all summer," Antetokounmpo said. "People were talking about me but I just wanted to be left alone. I knew what I wanted in my head and I knew that we have a chance to win a championship (in Milwaukee)."
Antetokounmpo was so convinced of that chance he put all the speculation, rumor and discussion to rest Tuesday when he agreed to a $228.2 million contract extension that will keep him with the Bucks for at least the next five seasons.
With the contract signed, Antetokounmpo was able to take a deep breath, relax and focus on the one thing that truly matters to him: playing basketball but, more specifically, getting better at playing basketball and helping the Bucks finally win a championship.
It was that desire, and what he perceived as his best opportunity to do so that was the ultimate factor in his decision. Loyalty to the franchise that took a chance on him as a relative unknown 18-year-old, playing in Greece, factored into the decision, as did his appreciation for the community and its fans. But at the end of the day Antetokounmpo made it abundantly clear winning is the only thing that matters to him.
"I'll be ecstatic if we could be able to bring a championship to Milwaukee," Antetokounmpo said. "I'll be probably the happiest person ever. My goal is to win a championship for this city and for this organization.
"I think we're working toward the right goal, so it was easy to make my decision."
Reaching that goal won't be easy and Antetokounmpo knows that, especially after the disappointing finishes to the Bucks' past two seasons. Although he and his teammates have shrugged off the notion \this is a "championship or bust" type of season, anything short of at least a trip to the NBA Finals has to be considered a failure.
Antetokounmpo is aware of that fact, too, but also recognizes talent alone won't get the Bucks to that point.
"There's steps," he said. "We cannot just sit here and fool ourselves and say we're going to the Finals because last year we got eliminated in the second round. There are other good teams with the same goal so you've got to be really good. You've got to create good habits and have good chemistry to play good basketball, and you have to work."
That work started Wednesday with practice, the team's first since Antetokounmpo's deal was announced. After a little celebration and congratulations from his teammates, it was business as usual for the Bucks as they prepared for their preseason finale Friday at New Orleans.
"For him to make a commitment to the organization, to his teammates, to the city, it’s a special and important moment so we talked about it a little bit as a team and tried to have some humor about it," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "But then it was time to watch film and get to practice.”
Budenholzer has stressed the importance of getting better every day since taking the job two years ago and has been impressed with the way Antetokounmpo, for all his accomplishments, has embraced that philosophy not only for himself but for his teammates, too.
"Giannis has I think great vision and great hope for what we can accomplish during a five-six year period," Budenholzer said. "But it’s all for nothing if you’re not taking care of what you’re supposed to do each day, pushing to be a better player individually, pushing his teammates to be better and pushing our team to be better."
Time will tell if Antetokounmpo's faith in the Bucks — and their faith in him — will result in the team's first championship since 1971. With the regular-season opener just a week away, the Bucks are still working on assimilating an influx of new players, trying to improve their defense and prepare for a host of any number of unforeseen factors that could come into play with a global pandemic still looming.
Antetokounmpo says he is ready for the challenge.
"We've gotten better every single year and I believe we can get better," he said. "We have a great culture and everybody is on the same page."
