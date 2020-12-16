Giannis: 'Easy' decision to-sign contract extension with Bucks

"I think we're working toward the right goal, so it was easy to make my decision."

Reaching that goal won't be easy and Antetokounmpo knows that, especially after the disappointing finishes to the Bucks' past two seasons. Although he and his teammates have shrugged off the notion \this is a "championship or bust" type of season, anything short of at least a trip to the NBA Finals has to be considered a failure.

Antetokounmpo is aware of that fact, too, but also recognizes talent alone won't get the Bucks to that point.

"There's steps," he said. "We cannot just sit here and fool ourselves and say we're going to the Finals because last year we got eliminated in the second round. There are other good teams with the same goal so you've got to be really good. You've got to create good habits and have good chemistry to play good basketball, and you have to work."

That work started Wednesday with practice, the team's first since Antetokounmpo's deal was announced. After a little celebration and congratulations from his teammates, it was business as usual for the Bucks as they prepared for their preseason finale Friday at New Orleans.