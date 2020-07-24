Giannis, Bucks look to finish the job this season

Even with Leonard gone, the Raptors loom as one of the biggest threats to the Bucks again. Toronto is 46-18 and could benefit from the four-month stoppage that allowed Marc Gasol a chance to rest a left hamstring injury that nagged him during the second half of the season.

The Raptors have fought through injuries to key players all season but believe in what they can do if healthy when it matters most.

"To be honest right now, I'm not worried about being at 100% or feeling like I'm all the way there," Siakam said. "I think it's going to be a process and I think the goal for us as a team, not just me, is just to peak at the right time."

Boston isn't far behind Toronto and neither is Miami, which has the type of rugged defenders who could bother the Bucks.

But Milwaukee, leading the league in scoring and beating teams by an average of 11.2 points, appears even stronger than last season's team that won 60. The Bucks believe this season they have enough to go all the way, even without getting to use the home-court advantage they likely would have earned.

"We're all going through something we haven't been through before," All-Star Khris Middleton said. "It's an even playing field for the most part, so it's just who's going to be the better team."