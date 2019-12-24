Giannis, Bucks keep their eyes on the prize

MILWAUKEE — It's hard to imagine things going any better for the Milwaukee Bucks this season.
The Bucks (27-4) will take the court Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia for a Christmas Day showdown with the 76ers (22-10) with the NBA's top overall record, a feat they've accomplished with relative ease.
Rarely have the Bucks been challenged this season. Yes, the Dallas Mavericks snapped Milwaukee's 18-game winning streak last week, marking the Bucks' first loss since falling to Utah on Nov. 8. And while the Bucks have battled through the occasional tough stretch, it's been relatively smooth sailing for them so far.
The Bucks lead the league in points per game (120.6) and rebounds per game (51.3), and opponents' shooting percentage (41.4%).
Also topping the league is their average margin of victory, which at 13.5 points per game is 5.1 points more than Dallas, which is second in that category.
But none of those numbers illustrate the Bucks' early season dominance as much as this one: 31.1, the average minutes Giannis Antetokounmpo has played per game this season.
Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, has played in all but one of Milwaukee's 31 games this season, yet doesn't even rank among the top 50 players when it comes to time on the floor. In fact, 60 players play more minutes on a nightly basis than Antetokounmpo, who still manages to rank second in scoring (31.0 ppg), sixth in rebounds (12.9) and has five triple-doubles so far.
Part of that is a concentrated effort by coach Mike Budenholzer to keep his superstar fresh. But that effort becomes significantly easier when the Bucks don't need Antetokounmpo on the floor in the fourth quarter.
"I think after a year together and fairly early in the season last year, he started to appreciate just how important his body is and how important his health is," Budenholzer said.
"There's a big picture and we want to be playing deep into the playoffs and we need him to be fresh and healthy. For the most part, he's done a nice job at trusting the coaching staff and we'll hopefully put him in great positions to be great when he plays and give him a little bit of time off to take care of himself."
Put it all together and the Bucks on pace to finish the regular season among the all-time great teams in NBA history — right up there with the 73-win Golden State Warriors of 2015-16, the 72-win 1995-96 Chicago Bulls and the legendary Bucks team of 1971, which went 66-16 in the regular season before winning the franchise's only championship.
The similarities between those Bucks teams are uncanny. Like the present-day Bucks, the '71 team was centered around a bona-fide superstar in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, while another eventual Hall of Famer, Oscar Robertson, handled point guard duties.
The '71 Bucks took the floor every night expecting to win and the numbers backed up the bravado: They led the league in points per game (118.4), were third in points allowed (106.2), and had the league's best offensive and defensive ratings while winning by an average of 12.3 points per game.
For the current Bucks, however, and especially Antetokounmpo, the only similarity that matters at this point is the end result. The 1971 team continued its dominance into the postseason and rolled to a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Bullets in the NBA Finals.
These Bucks learned first-hand a year ago that regular-season superlatives mean little if the playoffs come to an early end.
Antetokounmpo hammered that point home last week after the Bucks put the rest of the league on notice with 111-104 victory over LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.
"It's great that we're the No. 1 team in the NBA right now," Antetokounmpo said. "At the end of the day, nobody's going to care about (a) regular-season game.
"Our focus is to take it step-by-step, game-by-game, get better, improve as a team. Our goal was to not lose two in a row and that's what we did. It wasn't who we were playing, playing the Lakers, playing the Clippers, it doesn't really matter. We just look at ourselves. How can we improve?"