Giannis Antetokounmpo's status hangs over NBA Finals

"We've got more work to do," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said during the East trophy ceremony.

The Bucks lost 125-124 in Phoenix on Feb. 10, then lost 128-127 to the Suns in overtime at Milwaukee on April 19.

Milwaukee won its lone NBA title in 1971. The Suns have never won a championship, last getting to the finals in 1993. They also lost the finals in 1976.

Milwaukee getting to the finals means USA Basketball will be more than a bit short-handed when it starts Olympic training camp in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The U.S. has a 12-man team for the Tokyo Games — and three of those 12, the Suns' Booker and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — will be otherwise engaged for the next few days.

Game 7 of the NBA Finals, if the series goes the distance, is July 22. The Olympics open July 23 and the first U.S. game in Tokyo is July 25 against France. USA Basketball will arrange to get Booker, Middleton and Holiday to Tokyo as quickly as possible if the American team leaves for Japan while the finals are still happening.

"It could be worse," USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said. "I guess one option is we're going to have nine players for the first game against France. That's the worst-case scenario."