Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for Game 5 up in the air

Whether Antetokounmpo is available Tuesday or not, the Bucks insist they're ready for the challenge. Just as they were after he went down.

Losing Antetokounmpo could have been the final nail in their season. Instead, the team rallied behind it's other All-Star, Khris Middleton, who scored 34 of his 36 points after Antetokounmpo left the game. Thirty of those points came after halftime.

“We know he was out there laying it on the line for us,” Middleton said following Game 4. “His ankle was already in bad shape, and he still went out there in the first quarter — first and second quarter — however long he was out there, he gave it his all. As a team, you can do nothing but respect a teammate for giving it his all out there.

“We had to have his back tonight, and hopefully we’ll have him back again for the next game. But if not, we still have to play as hard as we can; we gotta fight every night to keep on playing.”

No team in NBA history has ever come back to win a best-of-seven series after falling behind 3-0 and only three teams have ever come back to force a Game 7. For the Bucks to become the first team to accomplish the feat, they'll need to rattle off three straight victories — something they've done with ease in the regular season over the past two years.