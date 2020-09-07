Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for Game 5 up in the air

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer has no idea whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available when the Bucks face the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Tuesday afternoon in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
The NBA's reigning Most Valuable Player suffered a sprained ankle early in Game 4 Sunday and played just 11 minutes of Milwaukee's season-saving, 118-115 victory. He's been in a boot since and though he did take part in the team's light practice session Monday, it's still too early to draw a definitive conclusion.
"I'm trying to be patient," Budenholzer said. “He’s getting treatment around the clock, doing everything he can to make himself available."
Antetokounmpo first suffered the injury in Game 3 and was originally listed as questionable for Sunday. He was in Milwaukee's starting lineup and scored 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including a 3-pointer in the opening quarter. He added five more points — to finish with 19 — along with a steal and a blocked shot in the first two minutes of the second quarter before re-injuring his ankle driving to the basket with 10:18 left in the quarter.
"We don’t win that game without (Antetokounmpo) doing what he did and being who he is," Bucks guard Wesley Matthews said. "He really set the tone. He took his game to another level on one foot and willed us to be within one point before he had to leave the game.”
Whether Antetokounmpo is available Tuesday or not, the Bucks insist they're ready for the challenge. Just as they were after he went down.
Losing Antetokounmpo could have been the final nail in their season. Instead, the team rallied behind it's other All-Star, Khris Middleton, who scored 34 of his 36 points after Antetokounmpo left the game. Thirty of those points came after halftime.
“We know he was out there laying it on the line for us,” Middleton said following Game 4. “His ankle was already in bad shape, and he still went out there in the first quarter — first and second quarter — however long he was out there, he gave it his all. As a team, you can do nothing but respect a teammate for giving it his all out there.
“We had to have his back tonight, and hopefully we’ll have him back again for the next game. But if not, we still have to play as hard as we can; we gotta fight every night to keep on playing.”
No team in NBA history has ever come back to win a best-of-seven series after falling behind 3-0 and only three teams have ever come back to force a Game 7. For the Bucks to become the first team to accomplish the feat, they'll need to rattle off three straight victories — something they've done with ease in the regular season over the past two years.
“We stepped up when we needed to, our backs are against the wall," Matthews said. "I expect nothing else out of this team. None of us saw us being in this situation down 3-0 but we didn’t sulk about it, we didn’t cry about it. We knew that it’s a race to four (wins). So did we put ourselves in a hole? Absolutely. Are we gonna be punks about it? Absolutely not.
"We’re preparing mentally, physically, to have another battle, have another war. We knew that’s what it was going to be going into this series and hoping for the same result as Game 4.”
As confident as they are in their own abilities, the Bucks know they're at their best when Antetokounmpo is at his best.
"He’s going to do everything he can to make himself available," Budenholzer said. "We’ll just see how the next 30 hours go.”
