Giannis Antetokounmpo's knee injury makes title pursuit harder for Bucks

In the Bucks’ 4-3 second-round series victory over Brooklyn, the Nets didn’t have Kyrie Irving for the last three games or James Harden for most of the first four games. When Atlanta’s Trae Young sat out Game 4 with a bone bruise in his right ankle, it appeared the Bucks had gotten another break.

The Bucks instead got blown out Tuesday and now face the likelihood of playing without their biggest star.

“As players, you just look at each other and whoever we got out there, that’s who we’re going with and we’re going to go out and fight,” Tucker said after Game 4. “Like to me, all that other stuff goes out the window and it comes down to be able to go out and give the effort every play, lay it on the line, and go out there and take it because tonight, that’s what Atlanta did. They took it.”

The Bucks won’t get much sympathy from the Hawks, who have their own injury problems.

Young’s status for Game 5 remains uncertain. Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Young’s status for Thursday’s contest would likely be made shortly before tipoff, just as it was for Game 4.

“He didn’t feel comfortable enough to put pressure on his foot,” McMillan said. “We’ll get a report (Wednesday), but I’m sure he’ll be a game-time decision.”