SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 46 points and 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 133-124 on Monday night.
Khris Middleton scored 31 points and Brook Lopez added 23 for the Bucks, who are on the verge of becoming the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season. They came in needing a win and a Miami loss, but the Heat beat Utah.
“It was a really fun environment to play in,” Lopez said. "Sacramento always has great fans, great team this year. You get the cowbells and everything like that and all stuff I remember. It was a really fun atmosphere.”
Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists for his 10th triple-double of the season for Sacramento. Sabonis has a franchise-record 54 double-doubles, which leads the NBA.
“Their team is very good for us to take our foot off the accelerator,” Sabonis said. "That’s what we did in the second half, unacceptable.”
De'Aaron Fox scored 35 points to lead the Kings, and Kevin Huerter had 17 of his 28 in the fourth quarter.
The Bucks scored six straight points on a 3-pointer by Brook Lopez and three free throws by Middleton to take a 106-100 lead with under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Sacramento scored the next eight points and took a two-point lead on Huerter's 3 midway through the quarter.
Antetokounmpo made two free throws to cap a 7-0 run that put Milwaukee up 113-108 with five minutes to go, and the Kings got no closer than two points the rest of the way. Another 7-0 burst push the lead to 127-116 with two minutes left.
“It’s unfortunate,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I think it was a great game. I was so impressed by Sacramento and they way they play. I’m not going to say anything about what did or didn’t happen.”
Fight
With 15.4 seconds left, Sacramento's Trey Lyles and Lopez got into an altercation, which led to the ejection of both players.
“I don’t know what happened, but we ain’t taking (nothing) from nobody," Kings coach Mike Brown said. "Trust me on that. And they’re all going to have each other’s backs in there.”
Tip-ins
Bucks: F Joe Ingles was ruled out with knee injury management. ... Middleton received a technical foul with 9:20 left in the 4th quarter.
Kings: Sacramento received its second delay of game warning with 10:09 left in the third quarter, resulting in a technical foul.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 5 most memorable moments with the Milwaukee Bucks
May 10, 1974: Skyhook winner in double overtime of Finals
Abdul-Jabbar possessed in his arsenal what many deem as the most lethal scoring weapon in league history.
Abdul-Jabbar’s go-to move, the skyhook, took center stage for one of the most exciting Finals games ever. Abdul-Jabbar drained his classic shot with 3 seconds remaining in double overtime to propel the Bucks to a 102-101 road victory at the Celtics to force a Game 7 of the 1974 NBA Finals.
The Celtics stormed back from down 11 to tie the game at 86 with an 18-foot jump shot from Hall of Famer Dave Cowens with 1:05 left in regulation. In double overtime, John Havlicek scored nine of his 36 points, including a 15-foot baseline jump shot to give the Celtics the lead with seven seconds to go.
On the deciding basket, Abdul-Jabbar took three dribbles and converted the dagger along the right baseline on a tough angle. It turns out, Abdul-Jabbar wasn’t even intended as the first option on the next play.
Havlicek, the eventual Finals MVP, marveled at the degree of difficulty on Abdul-Jabbar’s game-winner.
March 21, 1973: Triple-double with career high for assists
Abdul-Jabbar’s versatility was perhaps at its peak during a 119-96 rout vs. the Supersonics in 1973.
Abdul-Jabbar recorded 36 points, along with a career-high 14 assists, and 11 rebounds for a triple-double. Behind Abdul-Jabbar’s proficient passing performance, the Bucks had six players with double-digit point totals.
Abdul-Jabbar made 15 of his 24 shots and added six free throw conversions. Abdul-Jabbar also impressively remained out of foul trouble despite his high activity level, with only two in his 45 minutes.
While Abdul-Jabbar is rightfully remembered as being one of the sport’s most gifted scorers, this performance is evidence that he was a willing and successful facilitator as well.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s stint as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is complete after 38 years.
The legendary center was on hand Feb. 7 when Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James surpassed his storied mark of 38,387 with 38 points in a 133-130 loss to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.
Abdul-Jabbar’s fame rose expeditiously upon his trade to the Lakers in 1975, when he teamed up with fellow Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and James Worthy to form the Showtime dynasty. The Lakers captured five championships during Abdul-Jabbar’s tenure, as he collected three regular-season MVPs and the 1985 NBA Finals MVP.
However, Abdul-Jabbar’s first six seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks put the league on notice of his impending dominance. In tandem with the transcendent Oscar Robertson, Abdul-Jabbar (formerly known as Lew Alcindor) guided the Bucks to the franchise’s first championship in 1971 and earned NBA Finals MVP.
It took another half century for the Bucks to earn another championship when Giannis Antetokounmpo spearheaded the end of the drought as the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.
Here are Abdul-Jabbar’s most memorable moments with the Bucks.
Dec. 10, 1971: Beatdown of Boston with career-high 55 points
Abdul-Jabbar played in 1,560 regular season contests and his greatest scoring outburst occurred during his second season.
Abdul-Jabbar exploded for 55 points and 18 rebounds in the Bucks’ 120-104 home victory vs. the Boston Celtics. Abdul-Jabbar netted 23 of his 36 shots and drained 9 of his 11 free throws.
Abdul-Jabbar outdueled Celtics star guard John Havlicek, who finished with 32 points and nine rebounds.
Abdul-Jabbar was the clear focal point of the offensive attack, with 15 more shot attempts than the second-highest scoring Bucks player (Bob Dandrige, 23 points), and as Robertson struggled with 14 points on 4-for-11 shooting.
1971: Finals MVP and Bucks’ first championship
Anchored by Abdul-Jabbar and Robertson, the 66-win Bucks secured the top record in the NBA during the 1970-71 season. The Bucks set a then-NBA record with 20 consecutive victories and Abdul-Jabbar collected his first MVP.
The Bucks topped the then-San Francisco Warriors 4-1 in the first round, then finished off the Lakers in five games to set up a Finals matchup vs. the Baltimore Bullets.
Fueled by Abdul-Jabbar’s brilliance, the Bucks swept the Bullets to earn the first championship in franchise history. Abdul-Jabbar outperformed Hall-of-Fame center Wes Unseld to earn Finals MVP. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 27 points and 18.5 rebounds, while shooting .605 from the field during the series.
The Bucks won all four games by at least nine points, with the widest margin being the 102-83 victory in Game 2. Abdul-Jabbar led the Bucks in scoring in the first two games with 31 points and then 27 points. In both games, Abdul-Jabbar had double-doubles as he snagged 17 rebounds in Game 1 and 24 boards in Game 2.
In the clinching victory, Abdul-Jabbar showcased his versatility with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists.
1969-70: Rookie of the Year
After a historic college career at UCLA, the Bucks selected Abdul-Jabbar with the No. 1 pick in the 1969 NBA Draft.
Abdul-Jabbar immediately set the tone with one of the greatest debuts by a rookie.
On Oct. 18, 1969, Abdul-Jabbar tallied game highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds along with six assists in the Bucks’ 119-110 victory vs. the visiting Detroit Pistons. Abdul-Jabbar shot 12 for 27 from the field while converting 5 of 8 free throws.
Abdul-Jabbar would dazzle the rest of the season with his signature skyhook shot, culminating with being selected as the NBA Rookie of the Year. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 28.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists during his outstanding first pro season.
Abdul-Jabbar amassed 51 points in a 140-127 victory vs. the Seattle Supersonics on Feb. 21, 1970.
Abdul-Jabbar’s presence catapulted the Bucks to a 29-win improvement from the previous season. Abdul-Jabbar then stepped his game up to an even higher level, as he set an NBA rookie record with 10 games of at least 20-plus points.