Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 55 points lead Bucks over Wizards

STEVE MEGARGEE
Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he wants to produce with so much consistency that it causes boredom.
That's the only respect in which the two-time MVP has fallen shortly lately.
Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points with a series of thrilling dunks and drives Tuesday as the Milwaukee Bucks beat Washington 123-113 on Tuesday night, snapping the Wizards' five-game winning streak. The spectacular forward also had 10 rebounds and seven assists to continue arguably the best stretch of his career.
James Young joins Ben Stevens to break down Boston's convincing win over the Bucks.
"I want to get in a position ... that my game is boring," Antetokounmpo said. "I just do what I do and people don't talk about it because it becomes boring - I do it every single night. That's what I want to do. I want other people to feel like my game is boring. But I don't get bored. The greats - the best players - never get bored. They go out there and they always give their best any given night."
Antetokounmpo has at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in each of the last three games he's played. The two-time MVP sat out a
118-95 loss to the Wizards on Sunday because of a sore left knee.
The only other players in NBA history to have three straight performances of 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists are Elgin Baylor in 1961 and 1963, Wilt Chamberlain in 1963 and Russell Westbrook in 2016. The only other Bucks to score at least 40 points in three straight appearances are Flynn Robinson in February 1969 and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in February 1972.
"He's been kind of playing with this kind of determination, this kind of just willing us in games," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "Tonight we were able to win it. He's just been phenomenal."
Bucks center Brook Lopez is in his fifth season of playing alongside Antetokoumpo. The 7-footer couldn't recall a regular-season stretch in which Antetokounmpo has played better than this.
"He's just constantly improving," said Lopez, who had 21 points and 12 rebounds. "When you think where else can he go and how else can he improve, he just improves again. We're going to have to expand the English language in some way to come up with words (to describe him). I don't know if I've said that before, but I'm sure he's going to improve again. Who knows what he's going to do next. He's just so otherworldly."
Antetokounmpo's previous career high was a
52-point effort against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 17, 2019. He just missed the single-game franchise scoring record owned by Michael Redd, who scored 57 points against the Utah Jazz in November 2006.
Washington's Bradley Beal returned after missing three games with a sore left hamstring, but he played just 13 minutes. Beal scored eight points before the hamstring issue prevented him from playing at all in the second half.
"Same area," Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. "We just have to get it evaluated.
Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points for the Wizards, and Kyle Kuzma added 20.
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis had 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday returned to action after missing three games with a non-COVID illness and scored six points in 19 minutes. Bucks forward Khris Middleton missed an eighth straight game with a sore right knee and also won't play Wednesday at Toronto.
Tip-ins Wizards: Taj Gibson missed a third consecutive game with a sore left groin. ... Gaford had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. ... Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija and Kispert had 12 points each. Bucks: George Hill missed a third straight game due to a non-COVID illness. ... Portis has four consecutive double-doubles. ... Grayson Allen shot 1 of 9 overall and 1 of 7 from 3-point range to continue his slump. Allen is 9 of 37 on 3-point attempts over his last four games. ... Antetokounmpo was 15 of 16 on free throws. Up next
The Bucks play next at Toronto on Wednesday night.
Washington 28 21 36 28 — 113 Milwaukee 32 29 29 33 — 123 WASHINGTON — Kuzma 10-28 0-0 20, Porzingis 7-13 6-6 22, Gafford 4-7 3-4 11, Beal 3-7 2-2 8, Morris 3-9 1-1 8, Avdija 4-7 4-4 12, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 4-10 1-2 12, Kispert 5-9 0-0 12, Carey Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-0 2-2 2, Wright 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 42-97 21-23 113. MILWAUKEE — Connaughton 4-10 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 20-33 15-16 55, Lopez 10-13 0-0 21, Allen 1-9 0-0 3, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 4, Portis 7-13 1-1 17, Ingles 2-5 0-0 6, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Holiday 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 48-100 16-17 123. 3-point goals — W 8-27 (Hachimura 3-3, Kispert 2-4, Porzingis 2-5, Morris 1-3, Beal 0-1, Wright 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Kuzma 0-6), M 11-40 (Connaughton 3-9, Holiday 2-4, Ingles 2-5, Portis 2-6, Lopez 1-2, Allen 1-7, Carter 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3, Green 0-3). Rebounds — W 46 (Gafford 12), M 49 (Portis 13). Assists — W 27 (Morris 6), M 27 (G.Antetokounmpo 7). Total fouls — W 16, M 14. Att. — 17,341.
Photos: Look back at NBA great Bob Lanier's time with the Milwaukee Bucks
Seattle's Jack Sikma tries to drive around Milwaukee's Bob Lanier during NBA playoff action April 18, 1980, in Milwaukee. The SuperSonics defeated the Bucks 86-85 to even the Western Conference semifinals series at 3-3.
STEVE PYLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar lets the ball off the tip of his finger and makes two points even though he is closely guarded by Milwaukee's Bob Lanier, left, and Quinn Buckner, right, during NBA action Nov. 24, 1980, in Los Angeles.
NICK UT, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Philadelphia's Julius Erving goes high as he tries to block a shot by Milwaukee's Bob Lanier during first quarter NBA playoff action April 17, 1981, in Milwaukee. The Bucks defeated the 76ers 109-86 to even the series at 3-3.
STEVE PYLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee's Bob Lanier and Philadelphia's Steve Mix get into a fight after tempers flared during the pushing and shoving under the baskets in Game 7 of the NBA playoffs April 19, 1981, in Philadelphia. The 76ers defeated the Bucks 99-98 to win the series and advance to the Eastern Conference finals.
RUSTY KENNEDY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee's Bob Lanier has trouble passing off as Philadelphia's Lionel Hollins, left, and Julius Erving close in during Game 7 of their playoff series April 19, 1981, in Philadelphia. Sixers eliminated the Bucks from the title race by beating Milwaukee, 99-98.
CLEM MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Philadelphia's Bobby Jones goes high as he tries to block a shot by Milwaukee's Bob Lanier during first quarter NBA playoff action May 7, 1982, in Milwaukee. The 76ers defeated the Bucks 102-90 to win the best-of-seven series 4-2.
STEVE PYLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Bob Lanier of the Milwaukee Bucks, right, goes high trying to block a shot by Nate Archibald of the Boston Celtics in second quarter NBA playoff action April 28, 1983, at Boston Garden in Boston, Mass. Lanier had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 116-95 victory over Boston, giving them a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series. At left is Larry Bird of Boston.
PETER SOUTHWICK, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Philadelphia's Moses Malone, left, and Mark Iavaroni defend Milwaukee's Bob Lanier during first quarter NBA playoff action May 8, 1983, in Philadelphia. The 76ers defeated the Bucks 111-109 to take Game 1 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.
RUSTY KENNEDY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Philadelphia's Moses Malone and Milwaukee's Bob Lanier are locked arm-in-arm under the basket as they vie for a rebound during second-half action in a playoff game May 11, 1983, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won, 87-81, to lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.
RUSTY KENNEDY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee's Bob Lanier goes high to block a shot by Philadelphia's Maurice Cheeks during first-quarter NBA playoff action May 14, 1983, in Milwaukee.
STEVE PYLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Philadelphia's Julius Erving drives past Milwaukee's Bob Lanier in the first quarter of Game 4 of the 1983 Eastern Conference finals May 15, 1983, in Milwaukee. Philadelphia went on to win the series in five games.
TOM LYNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee center Bob Lanier has his layup blocked by Philadelphia's Moses Malone during Game 4 of the 1983 Eastern Conference finals May 16, 1983, in Milwaukee. Lanier scored 17 points as the Bucks won 100-94 to cut Philadelphia's series lead to 3-1.
TOM LYNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee Bucks center Bob Lanier closely guards Philadelphia 76ers center Moses Malone during the first quarter of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals May 18, 1983, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 115-103 to take the series 4-1.
RUSTY KENNEDY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Philadelphia's Moses Malone defends Milwaukee's Bob Lanier during second-quarter Eastern Conference finals action at Philadelphia, May 18, 1983.
RUSTY KENNEDY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee Bucks center Bob Lanier, who weighs 265 pounds, looks back after falling onto referee Darell Garretson under the basket during fourth quarter NBA Eastern Conference finals action May 18, 1983, in Philadelphia.
RUSTY KENNEDY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee's Bob Lanier aims for the bucket despite the outstretched arm of the New Jersey Nets' Darryl Dawkins in the first quarter March 21, 1984, at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, N.J.
RAY STUBBLEBINE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee's Bob Lanier drives past Chicago's Dave Corzine during NBA action April 14, 1984, in Chicago. Lanier contributed 17 pointed to the Bucks' 109-85 win.
FRED JEWELL, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee’s Bob Lanier and Atlanta’s Tree Rollins battle for the basketball under the Hawks’ basket during NBA playoff action in Milwaukee, April 17, 1984.
TOM LYNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Atlanta’s Eddie Johnson looks for help as he tries to around Milwaukee’s Bob Lanier during NBA playoff action April 17, 1984, in Milwaukee.
TOM LYNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee Bucks guard Mike Dunleavy, left, holds back Atlanta Hawks center Ricky Brown (31) as Bucks Paul Mokeski and Bob Lanier (16) grapple with Hawks Dan Roundfield, right, during the fourth quarter of a playoff game April 24, 1984, at the Omni in Atlanta.
CHARLES KELLY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Bob Lanier of the Milwaukee Bucks is stripped of the ball by the New Jersey Nets' Michael Ray Richardson, right, as he's guarded by the Nets' Darryl Dawkins in the first quarter of their NBA playoff game May 3, 1984, at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, N.J.
RAY STUBBLEBINE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
The New Jersey Nets' Otis Birdsong, center, elbows his way between Milwaukee's Bob Lanier, left, and Mike Dunleavy, right, as he's trapped on the baseline in the first quarter of a playoff game May 3, 1984, at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J.
RAY STUBBLEBINE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Bob Lanier of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts as he’s fouled by the New Jersey Nets' Mike Ominski in the fourth quarter the Bucks' 100-93 win over the Nets in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs May 3, 1984, at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, N.J.
RAY STUBBLEBINE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
New Jersey's Darryl Dawkins (53) comes away with a rebound under the Milwaukee basket during first quarter NBA playoff action at Milwaukee, May 8, 1984, as the Bucks' Bob Lanier (16) defends.
STEVE PYLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee Bucks center Bob Lanier reacts as he watches from the bench late in the fourth quarter as Milwaukee goes down the defeat, 119-96, against the Boston Celtics in the first game of the best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference finals May 16, 1984, at the Boston Garden in Boston. Boston went on to win the series in five games.
ELISE AMENDOLA, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Boston's Kevin McHale drives by Bob Lanier of the Milwaukee Bucks in fourth quarter playoff action May 18, 1984, Boston, Mass. The Celtics defeated the Bucks in their second playoff game, 125-110.
MIKE KULLEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics takes the ball over Milwaukee's Mike Dunleavy, foreground, and Bob Lanier, left, in first quarter action May 23, 1984, Boston, Mass. Boston defeated Milwaukee 115-103 to win the series and advance to the NBA Finals.
DAVE TENENBAUM, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee's Bob Lanier battles for the rebound with Boston's Cedric Maxwell (31) during first period NBA playoff action May 23, 1984, in Boston, Mass. Boston defeated Milwaukee 115-103 to win the series and advance to the NBA Finals.
DAVE TENENBAUM, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!