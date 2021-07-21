Giannis Antetokounmpo's biggest fans watch, celebrate title a world away

SEPOLIA, Greece — With less than a minute remaining in the game, Yiannis Tzikas was already setting out plastic cups to fill with champagne.

"It's over. No one can turn this game now," he said, his hands trembling slightly as he popped the cork.

Tzikas runs the Kivotos Cafe, where Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo used to grab a sandwich and juice box on his way to basketball practice as a teenager, in Sepolia, an old factory town that's long been part of greater Athens.

In the dark of early Wednesday, Tzikas opened up to catch Game 6 of the NBA Finals and watch the Greek Freak lead the Bucks to their first title in 50 years, beating the Phoenix Suns 105-98.

Antetokounmpo finished with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots and was named the series MVP.

"This is Giannis' moment. He earned it and we're proud of him," Tzikas said, handing out drinks to a dozen fans who watched the game with him.

Milwaukee is eight hours behind Athens, Game 6 starting at 4:00 a.m. local time and watched by night owl basketball fans, along with his supporters, friends and old acquaintances in Sepolia. Fans at the cafe sat glumly through the first half as Phoenix led. The crowd came to life as the sun came up.