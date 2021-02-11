Giannis Antetokounmpo's 47 points not enough as Suns rally past Bucks 125-124

"Spoke with Jrue a lot over the past few days," Budenholzer said. "He's in a good place and he's taking care of himself, but he has an eye on the team too."

Holiday started the season's first 23 games and is averaging 16.4 points.

The NBA said one player tested positive for coronavirus in the past week, meaning only two have gotten that diagnosis in the last three weeks.

The total for the season in the NBA is up to 92, but of those, 48 — or 52% — tested positive in November, before training camps officially opened. The NBA reported one positive test for the weekly period ending Jan. 26, and no positive tests for the period ending Feb. 3.

The NBA does not reveal which players test positive for COVID-19, but Middleton said earlier this week that Holiday tested positive for the virus. That would make Holiday the one player in the NBA's Wednesday announcement.

Holiday is listed on the Bucks' injury report for a virus-related issue, but those do not specify whether a player has tested positive or has been ordered to sit out because contact tracing found potential of exposure to another COVID-19 positive person.