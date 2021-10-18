Giannis Antetokounmpo vows to get better — and there's no telling how good he can be

"So, I think for guys like Giannis, he's the same way" and wants more, said Jefferson, now an analyst for ESPN and YES Network.

"He knows that people still say that Kevin Durant's the best player, or LeBron James is the best player in the world. And he's won two MVPs, a finals MVP, an All-Star MVP, and no one is saying he's the best player in the world ... That should make any great player want to wake up and continue pushing."

Antetokounmpo did rest a hyperextended left knee that forced him to miss two games in the Eastern Conference finals and took a trip back to his home in Greece with his championship hardware. He enjoyed the extra time with his fans and his family, having become a father for the second time.

"But you've got to be able to do it for yourself, figure out what you want. And right now, what I want is to get better," Antetokounmpo said. "I don't care about trophies.

"I don't care about MVPs. I don't care about defensive player of the year. I don't care about all those things. I care about getting better, because I know if I do that, there's more things coming with that and that's what I've done my whole career and that's why I'm in this position."