Giannis Antetokounmpo suffers hyperextended knee as Bucks fall to Hawks in Game 4

“Trae is looking good,” the rookie center said.

It was all just a ruse, likely designed to throw a little uncertainty into the Bucks' planning.

Williams, long one of the NBA's best players off the bench, will be ready to start again for the Hawks, if needed.

“I knew about an hour before this game that I was going to start, when they said Trae was out, so I just had to refocus my energy, put on a different hat and get ready for the game,” Williams said,

Young was declared out about 45 minutes before tipoff, having sustained a bone bruise when he twisted his right ankle stepping on an official's foot along the sideline in Game 3. He watched from the bench in a black warmup suit, barely noticeable with a hood over his head and a mask across his face.

Turns out, he wasn't needed.

“Everybody played with confidence. Everybody played at a high level,” Williams said "Going back to Milwaukee, we’re going to have to bottle it up and take it with us.”