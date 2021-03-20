 Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo spurs Bucks with a double-double
BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo spurs Bucks with a double-double

bucks photo

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled during the second half of Saturday night's game against the Spurs at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and a season-high 15 assists, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

The Bucks (27-14) won their season-best sixth straight game as Khris Middleton scored 23 points and Jrue Holiday added 21. Antetokounmpo grabbed eight rebounds, barely missing a triple double.

Donte DiVincenzo had 12 points and a team-high 13 rebounds for Milwaukee, which won for the 11th time in 12 games.

Lonnie Walker scored a career-high 31 points for the Spurs (22-17), and DeMar DeRozan added 22.

The Spurs trailed 98-94 with 8:32 left after a jumper by Walker. Middleton responded with a 3-pointer and Pat Connaughton scored a layup off an assist by Antetokounmpo. Two more 3-pointers by Middleton in the final 5 1/2 minutes helped the Bucks pull away, and Antetokounmpo added a powerful dunk and a 3-pointer.

Holiday was fouled by Devin Vassell on a 3-point attempt with five-tenths of a second left in the third quarter, and Holiday made all three free throws to give the Bucks an 88-84 lead.

