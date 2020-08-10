Giannis Antetokounmpo sits out as Bucks fall to Raptors

Kyle Korver scored 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Bucks, who fell to 2-4 since the restart.

“Most concerning is continued not (having) the effort and execution defensively, not being who we are, being as good and committed as we are on that end of the court," Budenholzer said.

Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton had an awkward fall and hit the back of his head on the floor. Budenholzer said he was fine, but the team will monitor him. Budenholzer also said Wesley Matthews had an issue with his quad/groin areas, and his minutes were limited for precautionary reasons.

Rookie Matt Thomas, a former Onalaska athlete, scored a season-high 22 points for Toronto. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he was glad to see Boucher and Thomas and step up. Boucher averages 6.1 points per game and Thomas averages 4.3.

“The other guys want to play more than they’re playing, and it’s hard to find them room sometimes," Nurse said. “It’s just a numbers game. I believe in both of them.”

Norman Powell added points 21 for the Raptors, who improved to 5-1 in the restart.