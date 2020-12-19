Giannis Antetokounmpo sits out as Bucks fall to Pelicans to cap winless preseason

NEW ORLEANS — The Milwaukee Bucks weren't taking any chances with the league's highest-paid player in their preseason finale Friday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in the 127-113 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Khris Middleton scored 29 points in 26 minutes for Milwaukee, which lost all three of its preseason games. Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo had 15 and 14 points, respectively.

New Orleans, which led 35-20 after the first quarter, was led by 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson's 31 points.

Milwaukee opens its season Wednesday at Boston.