Giannis Antetokounmpo sits out again as Bucks defeat Magic

MILWAUKEE — Ersan Ilyasova had 17 points and 14 rebounds and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence for the second straight night, beating the Orlando Magic 111-110 on Saturday night at Fiserv Forum.
Antetokounmpo, the NBA MVP last season, also missed the Bucks’ victory Friday in Atlanta because of back soreness.
“He did some work earlier today and he’s making progress,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He’s very close but not capable of going tonight. Hopefully, he’ll return soon.”
Khris Middleton had 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds to help the Bucks improve to 29-5 overall and 16-2 at home.
Robin Lopez came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting, George Hill added 17 points. Starting center Brook Lopez had 10 points.
Evan Fournier led Orlando with 23 points. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and eight rebounds, and Jonathan Isaac had 19 points and nine rebounds and matched the franchise record with eight steals.
Ilyasova hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to give the Bucks an 89-77 lead. The second one came after teammate Brook Lopez lost the ball. but Vucevic tapped it directly to Ilyasova, who immediately drilled the triple from the wing.
Brook Lopez blocked a shot by Vucevic a few minutes later, leading to a layup by Pat Connaughton and a 96-81 Milwaukee lead with 6:15 remaining. The Bucks outscored the Magic 33-26 in the fourth quarter.
Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe (right fibula avulsion fracture) remains out after being hurt in a collision with teammate Wesley Matthews on Dec. 13 in Memphis. Budenholzer said Bledsoe might be able to get some 5-on-5 work on Sunday and “is getting close also.”
Orlando 25 21 28 26 — 100
Milwaukee 37 19 22 33 — 111
ORLANDO — Gordon 2-9 0-0 5, Isaac 8-13 2-2 19, Vucevic 7-16 2-2 21, Fournier 8-16 3-3 23, Fultz 1-10 2-2 4, Birch 0-3 2-4 2, Frazier Jr. 0-0 1-2 1, Iwundu 1-5 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 3-7 2-2 9, Augustin 4-7 2-2 12, Magette 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-87 16-19 100.
MILWAUKEE — Ilyasova 6-10 0-0 17, Middleton 7-17 6-6 21, B.Lopez 5-16 0-0 10, DiVincenzo 3-5 0-0 7, Matthews 2-3 1-3 5, Brown 2-5 2-2 6, Connaughton 1-5 1-2 3, Korver 3-4 0-0 8, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, R.Lopez 7-8 2-4 17, Hill 7-11 0-1 17. Totals 43-84 12-18 111.
3-point goals — O 14-35 (Vucevic 5-10, Fournier 4-7, Augustin 2-3, Isaac 1-3, Gordon 1-4, Ross 1-4, Iwundu 0-3), M 13-37 (Ilyasova 5-6, Hill 3-6, Korver 2-3, DiVincenzo 1-3, Middleton 1-5, Brown 0-3, Connaughton 0-3, B.Lopez 0-6). Rebounds — O 35 (Isaac 9), M 57 (Ilyasova 14). Assists — O 21 (Fultz 6), M 30 (Middleton 7). Total fouls — O 17, M 13. Att. — 17,920.