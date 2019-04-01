NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 11 rebounds in his return to the lineup, Eric Bledsoe added 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 131-121 on Monday night.

Reserve guard George Hill chipped in 22 points while Brook Lopez and Sterling Brown each scored 14 for the Bucks, who played without All-Star forward Khris Middleton because of soreness in his left groin.

Milwaukee was unable to clinch the best record in the Eastern Conference because Toronto won earlier Monday.

D'Angelo Russell had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who remained seventh in the East after losses by Detroit and Miami. Caris LeVert had 24 points off the bench.

Milwaukee got off to a quick start and led 35-13 lead with 1:39 left to play in the first quarter. But Brooklyn stormed back with a 28-6 spurt to go up 42-41 on DeMarre Carroll's layup with 5:53 remaining in the half.

There were 18 lead changes in the third before Milwaukee took a 101-91 lead on a three-point play from Antetokounmpo with 10:21 to go in the fourth.

Brooklyn cut it to four after LeVert scooped up a loose ball for a layup before Antetokounmpo, who missed Sunday's overtime loss at Atlanta with a sore ankle, led a 7-0 run with a pair of baskets to increase the lead to 121-110 with 4:11 to play.

In the paint

The Bucks earned their 26th road win, tying the 1980-81 team for the third-highest total in franchise history. ... Milwaukee improved to 3-0 against the Nets this season to clinch the season series. They have won the past five season series.