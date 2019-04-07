MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is in a perfect position to put the Bucks’ 60-win season in perspective.

Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and Khris Middleton had 21 to send Milwaukee to a methodical 115-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum, giving the Bucks 60 wins for the first time since 1981.

“Six years ago, my first year here, we won 15 games,” said Antetokounmpo, who was a 19-year-old rookie in 2013-14. “Now, we have four times that amount. It’s big. Our goal coming into the season was to get 60 wins. You definitely have to appreciate it because it’s pretty special.

“Now, we have to refocus and look forward to the playoffs.”

Antetokounmpo, who did not play in Saturday’s 133-128 loss to the Nets because of left calf soreness, was questionable for this one. But he was back in the lineup after experiencing no setbacks during pregame warmups.

The Bucks, who have clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference, led from the outset as the Hawks rested leading scorers John Collins and Trae Young.

Milwaukee led 85-72 entering the final period, but Atlanta pulled to 101-98 on a drive by DeAndre’ Bembry with 3:28 left.

Middleton countered with consecutive 3-pointers and Antetokounmpo connected from beyond the arc to put Milwaukee up 110-98.

“It was great for them to close it,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who coached Atlanta to 60 wins in 2014-15. “Khris has a knack for hitting those big shots and it’s great of Giannis to see a 3 go down to kind of finish the night. Those two guys are special. It makes a big difference.”

Alex Len had a career-high 33 points for Atlanta, including a career-best six 3-pointers.

None of the Bucks’ starters played more than 27 minutes and 11 of 12 available players each logged at least 19 minutes.

“It’s almost exactly what we wanted,” Budenholzer said. “It was good. We have depth. We have a lot of guys that can play. A lot of guys stepped up.”

Milwaukee led 28-21 after one quarter and pushed it to 46-30 before the Hawks trimmed it to 54-45 at halftime.

Vince Carter hit two free throws to cap a 10-point run that pulled Atlanta to 78-71, but the Bucks pushed the lead to 85-72 entering the fourth.

“It’s a special season,” Middleton said. “From the beginning of training camp until now. The ups and downs, the injuries, our guys stayed with it. It was a collective effort from everybody. It’s definitely a special moment, but we want to do more.”

Atlanta 21 24 27 35 — 107

Milwaukee 28 26 31 30 — 115

ATLANTA — Prince 4-16 0-0 10, Humphries 2-6 0-0 6, Len 13-23 1-7 33, Adams 2-5 0-0 5, Huerter 4-10 0-0 9, Bembry 5-11 3-3 13, Davis 3-3 0-2 6, Carter 1-10 3-3 5, Bazemore 4-12 1-2 12, Anderson 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 40-101 10-19 107.

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 8-19 3-3 21, Antetokounmpo 10-15 8-12 30, Lopez 3-9 2-2 8, Bledsoe 4-10 0-0 8, Brown 3-8 4-4 10, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Ilyasova 0-5 3-4 3, Wilson 3-4 2-3 10, Hill 2-8 4-6 9, Frazier 4-6 0-0 8, Connaughton 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 40-91 26-34 115.

3-point goals — A 17-45 (Len 6-12, Bazemore 3-7, Humphries 2-4, Anderson 2-4, Prince 2-5, Adams 1-2, Huerter 1-3, Bembry 0-1, Carter 0-7), M 9-41 (Wilson 2-3, Connaughton 2-5, Antetokounmpo 2-5, Middleton 2-8, Hill 1-5, Colson 0-1, Frazier 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ilyasova 0-2, Bledsoe 0-5, Lopez 0-5). Rebounds — A 48 (Carter 9), M 62 (Antetokounmpo 9). Assists — A 25 (Huerter 6), M 19 (Bledsoe 5). Total fouls — A 28, M 23. Technicals — Prince. Att. — 17,775.