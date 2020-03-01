Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 41 points as Bucks beat Hornets to improve to 52-8

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Giannis Antetokounmpo caught the ball on the baseline with 2:39 left in the game, turned and faded away to bury a 9-foot jumper over the outstretched hands of Miles Bridges.

Bridges shook his head in disbelief as he ran back down the court, knowing there was nothing more he could have done to prevent the reigning league MVP from scoring.

“It's a shot I feel comfortable taking,” Antetokounmpo said. “I have been working on it since year three. Some nights I feel good and have the extra pep in my step. As long as I get it high enough and it goes over the rim it's a good shot.”

Antetokounmpo had plenty of pep in his step, scoring 41 points — including the last nine for his team — to go along with 20 rebounds and six assists and helping the Milwaukee Bucks to their sixth straight win, 93-85 over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Brook Lopez added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks, who've won 20 of their past 22 games. Milwaukee's run of scoring 100 points or more in 83 straight games ended, but it still improved to a league-best 52-8 on the season.

"That’s a hell of a team over there offensively," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "I thought we made them work for everything and we made them work every possession.”