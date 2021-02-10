Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 47 points but Bucks fall to Suns 125-124

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Chris Paul added 28 and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to four games by rallying to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-124 on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee had its five-game winning streak snapped despite getting a season-high 47 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks had a chance to win it on the final possession, but Antetokounmpo missed a 20-foot jumper at the buzzer.

The Suns (15-9) have won seven of eight.

Phoenix struggled to slow the Bucks’ offense, especially in the first three quarters. Milwaukee (16-9) has scored at least 120 points in every game over its past six.

The Suns took their first lead of the second half at 104-101 when Paul made a 3-pointer with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Former University of Wisconsin athlete Frank Kaminsky made another long ball less than a minute later to push the Suns ahead 107-101.

Booker made a step-back 3-pointer with 2:30 left to put the Suns up 124-116 but the Bucks pulled to 124-122 with a minute left on Khris Middleton’s corner 3. Antetokounmpo flushed a dunk on the next possession to tie it at 124 with 50 seconds left.

Booker made a free throw with 32 seconds left that proved to be the difference.