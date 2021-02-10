Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 47 points but Bucks fall to Suns 125-124

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Chris Paul added 28 and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to four games by rallying to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-124 on Wednesday night.
Milwaukee had its five-game winning streak snapped despite getting a season-high 47 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks had a chance to win it on the final possession, but Antetokounmpo missed a 20-foot jumper at the buzzer.
The Suns (15-9) have won seven of eight.
Phoenix struggled to slow the Bucks’ offense, especially in the first three quarters. Milwaukee (16-9) has scored at least 120 points in every game over its past six.
The Suns took their first lead of the second half at 104-101 when Paul made a 3-pointer with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Former University of Wisconsin athlete Frank Kaminsky made another long ball less than a minute later to push the Suns ahead 107-101.
Booker made a step-back 3-pointer with 2:30 left to put the Suns up 124-116 but the Bucks pulled to 124-122 with a minute left on Khris Middleton’s corner 3. Antetokounmpo flushed a dunk on the next possession to tie it at 124 with 50 seconds left.
Booker made a free throw with 32 seconds left that proved to be the difference.
The Bucks had a 12-point halftime advantage, but the Suns quickly cut it to 79-75 after back-to-back 3-pointers from Mikal Bridges and Paul. The game stayed tight from that point and Middleton’s 15-foot jumper gave the Bucks a 101-98 advantage entering the fourth.
The teams fought to a 32-all tie in the first quarter before the Bucks caught fire from 3-point range and scored 39 points in the second. Milwaukee took a 71-59 lead into the break after shooting 13 of 24 (54%) from long range.
Bryn Forbes and Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 17 points each. Forbes — who was making just his second start of the season — made 5 of 6 3-pointers.
Kaminsky finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes.