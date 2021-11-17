Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 47 points, Bucks deny Lakers

This marked just the third game this season in which the Bucks had their three top players — Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Jrue Holiday — all available. The only other times were in a 127-104 season-opening victory over the Brooklyn Nets and a 121-111 triumph at San Antonio on Oct. 23.

In the paint

Lakers coach Frank Vogel spoke pragmatically about the name change to the Lakers’ home arena. The building known as Staples Center since its October 1999 opening will become the Crypto.com Arena starting on Christmas Day. “It’s tough, you know what I mean?” Vogel said. “Lakers fans and really sports fans in general I guess would know that building as Staples Center. I understand the disappointment the fans will have, but that’s just the way of the world. This is the business we’re in. Almost universally around the country, there’s a business element to naming rights with arenas. It’s really out of our control.” ... This victory started a five-game homestand for the Bucks after they returned from a five-game trip. The Bucks went 2-3 on the trip and ended it with losses at Boston and Atlanta.