Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 43 points as Bucks beat Pistons

The Bucks led 118-110 with just over two minutes left when Doumbouya drove into the lane and had his shot blocked by Antetokounmpo. The star forward followed that up with a putback on the other end to give Milwaukee a 10-point edge with 1:39 remaining.

Detroit never threatened again.

Tip-ins

Pistons: Detroit coach Dwane Casey is optimistic Jackson will be able to return in time for Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee. “If it was up to him, he’d probably be ready to go again tonight. But take our time, let it get fully healed and try not to cause any further damage,” Casey said. ... Killian Hayes headed to the locker room early in the third quarter after he hurt his right leg making a diving attempt to deflect a pass. Casey said Hayes would get an MRI on Tuesday.

Bucks: Milwaukee didn’t have reserve guards Pat Connaughton or Sam Merrill available. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Connaughton strained his left groin in practice and Merrill sprained his left ankle while landing on a stanchion during the team's victory over Chicago on Friday. Budenholzer didn’t have a timeline for when either player might return.

Up next

The teams play in Milwaukee again on Wednesday. This is the Pistons’ second straight back-to-back set, as they split two home games with Boston on Friday and Sunday.