LOS ANGELES — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-106 on Friday night for their first 10-game winning streak since 2019-20.

Brook Lopez had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday added 19 points for the Bucks, who have won 12 of 13. They completed a back-to-back sweep in LA, having beaten the Lakers a night earlier.

“There's a point in the season where things get repetitive and winning has been,” Holiday said.

Paul George led six Clippers in double figures with 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. They were without Kawhi Leonard, who sat out due to injury management.

Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 10 rebounds against the Lakers. He picked up where he left off, scoring the Bucks’ first eight points as they raced to a 14-2 lead to open the game.

“You have a 7-footer that shoots a 3-point shot (Lopez) and if you put a forward on Giannis, he’s going to attack the basket, get to the free-throw line, finish at the rim,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “They put you in a tough predicament. That’s why they’re a good team and they won a championship a few years ago.”

The Greek Freak came in averaging 37.6 points, 14 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 61% from the floor during the Bucks' winning streak. He was the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference for the All-Star Game on Feb. 19. He'll be making his seventh straight start and was voted a captain for the third time.

“We're all playing confidently, playing together and clicking,” Lopez said.

The Clippers rallied before losing 106-105 at Milwaukee last week. They did it again in the third when neither team led by more than five for much of the period. Antetokounmpo eventually took over, stretching Milwaukee’s lead to 76-68 with three straight baskets and he assisted on a basket by MarJon Beauchamp.

The Bucks dominated the fourth, extending their lead from five points to double-digits.

Antetokounmpo scored seven of the Bucks' first 10 points in the second. When he went to the bench, Lopez scored 14 points to send the Bucks into halftime leading 54-51.

Tip-ins

Bucks: Jae Crowder, newly acquired from Phoenix, will join the team in Milwaukee this weekend. ... Lopez, who is 34, became the oldest player in the NBA to make 100 3-pointers and have 100 blocked shots in a season. ... The Bucks earned their first season sweep of the Clippers since 2019-20 and just their third since 2000-01. ... Khris Middleton (injury management) sat out after scoring 22 points against the Lakers. ... Bobby Portis (right knee MCL sprain) missed his ninth straight game. ... The Bucks next host Boston on Tuesday.

Clippers: George hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter that gave him 16,000 career points. ... Leonard missed his 20th game of the season while resting his right knee. The team fell to 9-11 when he's out because of his knee.

Photo gallery: Bucks fans celebrate a championship on Monument Square, aka Deer District Racine Karla Creuziger and Amanda Creuziger of Racine at Bucks watch party Santiago Anaya stands on elevated stoop during Bucks championship watch party Fans watch game anxiously during back and forth battle at Bucks championship watch party Denise Smith pumps her fist in celebration Marianne Burks of Mount Pleasant works the noise makers at Bucks watch party Sam Jones and Allen Jones relax during Bucks championship watch party in Racine Ramon Rodriguez and Irania Rodriguez endure tense game at Bucks championship event Fans celebrate Bucks championship with explosion of excitement in Racine Families and friends celebrate Bucks championship at Monument Square in Racine Teresa Lopez and boyfriend Ben Crenshaw join the celebration of a Bucks championship Jason McMillian smiles and cheers the victory of Bucks championship victory