Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 27 points on 27th birthday as Bucks win

It didn’t drop below five the rest of the way.

“I thought that pass and that shot might have been the biggest kind of swing because it was hanging there at two for a while,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We needed a play from somebody.”

Holiday had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Khris Middleton provided 21 points and eight assists. Pat Connaughton scored 12, and Bobby Portis had 10 points and 16 rebounds.

The Bucks are undefeated this season when Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday are all in the lineup.

Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points and nine rebounds while shooting 10 of 12. Lauri Markkanen scored 20, Kevin Love 15, Evan Mobley 12 and Darius Garland 10.

The Cavaliers were playing one night after a 109-108 loss to Utah that snapped a four-game winning streak. Although they dropped each of the last two games, they still saw reason for encouragement.