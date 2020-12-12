Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 25 points, Bucks lose to Mavericks in preseason opener

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes despite an early injury, but the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Dallas Mavericks 112-102 in the preseason opener for both teams Saturday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks shot just 9-for-38 (24.3%) from 3-point range while the Mavericks went 17-for-43 (39.5%).

With Milwaukee leading 21-19 after the first quarter, Antetokounmp took over with 17 points in the second period for a 59-53 halftime lead.

But Dallas took control in the third despite coach Rick Carlisle sitting all of his starters, outscoring Milwaukee 38-15.

Khris Middleton scored 18 points for the Bucks, who got 14 points and 13 rebounds from Bobby Portis off the bench.

Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber led the Mavericks with 13 points apiece.

Dallas 19 34 38 21 — 112

Milwaukee 21 38 15 28 — 102