Giannis Antetokounmpo says Bucks must play with 'urgency' in Game 3 at Atlanta

Atlanta has been an underdog in each playoff round. When facing the New York Knicks in the first round and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals, the Hawks won their series opener on the road before losing the second game. They have followed the same path against Milwaukee.

The Hawks' staggering Game 2 loss was a reminder they are starting three players — Trae Young, John Collins and Kevin Huerter — who are in their first postseason.

The Bucks never trailed and led by 41 points.

The young Hawks have proved they can win close playoff games. They are 4-0 in games decided by no more than three points and 6-1 when the margin is no more than seven. Now they must demonstrate they are resilient.

“We’ve just got to up our level of competition, of intensity,” Collins said. “I feel like this is part of us growing into the mature players that can handle a championship run, as this is our first. And not to make any excuse, but these are the type of things that happen. It’s on us to improve and make adjustments.”

Trae's swag