Giannis Antetokounmpo says Bucks must buy in to stronger virus protocols

MILWAUKEE — On the court, the Milwaukee Bucks remain a work in progress. When it comes to maintaining a semblance of stability while playing during a global pandemic, the Bucks are off to about as good a start as one could expect.

No Bucks players have had to miss games, practices or other team activities because of positive COVID-19 tests this season, which so far has included trips to Boston, New York, Miami and Orlando with a visit to Detroit set for Wednesday night.

The rest of the National Basketball Association hasn't been as fortunate. The Orlando Magic, who lost to the Bucks on Monday night, had their Wednesday game against Boston postponed because of virus-related roster problems that have forced the Celtics to postpone their past two games.

The Dallas Mavericks — scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Friday night — and the Philadelphia 76ers have had games postponed. The Washington Wizards played without star Bradley Beal and the Chicago Bulls were without four players against the Bucks on New Year's Day due to COVID-19 protocols.

The onus is on the players to live up to the standards and expectations put in place. That's no easy task, but the Bucks understand what's at stake if they don't take the situation seriously.