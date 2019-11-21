MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Carmelo Anthony and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 137-129 on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.
Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists to lead the Bucks to their sixth straight victory. Antetokounmpo, who also had a triple-double in the season opener, has 16 career triple-doubles. Milwaukee is 14-2 in those games.
Eric Bledsoe had 30 points and six assists in the Bucks’ highest-scoring game of the season.
After scoring 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting in 24 minutes in his season debut Tuesday night against the Pelicans, Anthony had 10 points in the first half Thursday. The 10-time All-Star finished with 18 points (6-for-15 shooting) and seven rebounds for the Blazers, who were without Hassan Whiteside (hip), Damian Lillard (back), Zach Collins (shoulder) and Jusuf Nurkic (leg).
CJ McCollum scored a game-high 37 points and Skal Labissiere had 22 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks off the bench for Portland. The Trail Blazers lost their third straight game and seventh of the last nine against the Bucks, including the sixth straight in Milwaukee.
The Bucks made their first seven shots, including three 3s, and led 17-6. Milwaukee never trailed.
The Bucks also had their highest first-half total, leading 72-58.
In the paint
Antetokounmpo made his first career NBA start against Anthony. The date was Dec. 18, 2013. Antetokounmpo had 10 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Anthony scored 29 points in New York’s victory.
Portland 27 31 40 31 — 129
Milwaukee 37 35 35 30 — 137
PORTLAND — Hood 5-5 0-0 11, Anthony 6-15 3-4 18, Tolliver 3-9 0-0 8, Trent Jr. 5-7 0-0 13, McCollum 15-29 2-2 37, Hezonja 0-0 0-0 0, Little 3-5 5-6 12, Labissiere 10-16 0-0 22, Bazemore 1-8 0-0 2, Simons 2-9 2-2 6. Totals 50-103 12-14 129.
MILWAUKEE — Matthews 4-9 0-0 12, G.Antetokounmpo 9-27 5-10 24, B.Lopez 4-7 0-0 10, Bledsoe 11-21 6-6 30, DiVincenzo 7-15 0-0 16, Ilyasova 1-3 4-4 6, R.Lopez 2-5 2-2 6, Hill 2-4 2-2 7, Connaughton 7-10 2-2 18, S.Brown 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 50-106 21-26 137.
3-point goals — P 17-39 (McCollum 5-10, Trent Jr. 3-4, Anthony 3-5, Labissiere 2-4, Tolliver 2-6, Hood 1-1, Little 1-2, Bazemore 0-3, Simons 0-4), M 16-43 (Matthews 4-7, Connaughton 2-3, S.Brown 2-3, B.Lopez 2-5, Bledsoe 2-6, DiVincenzo 2-6, Hill 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-7, Ilyasova 0-1, R.Lopez 0-2). Rebounds — P 41 (Labissiere 12), M 58 (G.Antetokounmpo 19). Assists — P 32 (McCollum 10), M 32 (G.Antetokounmpo 15). Total fouls — P 27, M 20. Att. — 17,385.