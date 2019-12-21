Giannis Antetokounmpo's third triple-double of season powers Bucks past Knicks

NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his third triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks followed their big victory over the Lakers by routing the New York Knicks 123-102 on Saturday night.

Avoiding any letdown two nights after winning a showdown against Los Angeles for the NBA’s best record, the Bucks (26-4) made their first six 3-pointers to open a big early lead that grew to 29 points.

Antetokounmpo had secured his triple-double by midway through the third quarter after playing just 23 minutes. It appeared for a while that he was going to be finished for the night at that point, but he was eventually called on for some fourth-quarter minutes.

He took only 10 shots, making eight, and may not have even had the best highlight in the family. His brother, Thanasis, had a follow slam with his left hand in the fourth quarter, with Giannis strutting along the nearby sideline from the bench.

Khris Middleton scored 23 points and Kyle Korver had 17 for the Bucks, who are playing without starters Wesley Matthews and Eric Bledsoe because of right leg injuries. They didn’t miss them at all.