MILWAUKEE — The Toronto Raptors finally solved the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam each scored 30 points, with Siakam setting a career high, and the Raptors beat the Bucks 123-116 on Saturday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA standings at Fiserv Forum.

Serge Ibaka had 25 points and nine rebounds and Fred VanVleet had 21 points for the Raptors, who lost the first two meetings between the teams this season. The Raptors slowly took charge in the second and third quarters and withstood the Bucks’ comeback attempt in the fourth.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 18 rebounds for Milwaukee. Malcolm Brogdon scored 15 points, and Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe each had 14. The Bucks had won five straight.

Milwaukee was coming off a 144-112 victory over Atlanta on Friday night, while Toronto had a day to rest following a 125-107 loss to the Spurs on Thursday night in Leonard’s return to San Antonio.

The Raptors put it away with a 15-2 run, taking a 110-98 lead on Siakam’s wide-open 3 from the corner with 5:14 to play.

Trailing by as many as 13 points, the Bucks opened the fourth quarter with a 14-4 run, capped by Antetokounmpo’s layup and 3-pointer, and led 96-95 with 8:12 left.

In the paint

Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova scored three points in just under 14 minutes in his second game back from a broken nose. ... Bucks guard Sterling Brown was back after missing one game with a right ankle injury. ... Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (left thumb dislocation) missed his 11th consecutive game and guard Kyle Lowry (lower back pain) missed his sixth straight game. ... The most recent time Lowry and Leonard played together was Dec. 9 against Milwaukee.

Toronto 27 29 35 32 — 123

Milwaukee 34 23 25 34 — 116

TORONTO — Leonard 8-16 12-15 30, Siakam 11-15 5-7 30, Ibaka 11-17 2-3 25, VanVleet 6-12 4-4 21, Green 5-7 0-0 12, Anunoby 1-6 0-0 3, Powell 0-5 2-2 2, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 42-82 25-31 123.

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 6-13 0-1 14, Antetokounmpo 16-25 8-11 43, Lopez 2-6 0-0 5, Bledsoe 4-9 4-5 14, Brogdon 5-11 4-4 15, Ilyasova 1-5 0-0 3, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 2-4 6-6 11, S.Brown 4-7 0-0 11, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-81 22-27 116.

3-point goals — T 14-31 (VanVleet 5-8, Siakam 3-5, Leonard 2-3, Green 2-3, Ibaka 1-3, Anunoby 1-5, Wright 0-1, Powell 0-3), M 14-37 (Antetokounmpo 3-5, S.Brown 3-6, Bledsoe 2-6, Middleton 2-6, Hill 1-3, Ilyasova 1-3, Brogdon 1-4, Lopez 1-4). Fouled out — Middleton. Rebounds — T 38 (Ibaka, Green 9), M 38 (Antetokounmpo 18). Assists — T 28 (VanVleet 8), M 29 (Middleton 9). Total fouls — T 22, M 20. Technicals — T coach Nurse, M coach (defensive 3 second), Lopez. Att. — 18,028.