MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to have recovered quickly from a recent ankle sprain.

Antetokounmpo showed few signs he was bothered by the ailing right ankle, getting 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift to Milwaukee Bucks over the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-105 on Sunday.

After experiencing no problems in the pregame workout, Antetokounmpo played in his second straight game after sitting out two because of his ankle. He made 11 of 16 shots and had seven assists and four blocks in 32 minutes.

“I’m going to keep having my mindset, play through the pain, push forward and do whatever it takes for my team to win,” Antetokounmpo said. “And, when it’s something really, really bad, I know they’re going to do a great job of pulling me out from the team and telling me to rest.”

Khris Middleton and George Hill had 17 points apiece for the Bucks. Hill was acquired from the Cavaliers in a three-team trade in early December.

With starting guard Malcom Brogdon out indefinitely with a foot injury, Hill is hoping to contribute more offensively.

“Definitely. Not only driving and shooting, just being aggressive,” said Hill, who missed nine games in the early part of March with a groin strain. “You know, we are losing 15 points a game there. Guys have to step up and find those points somewhere, and the good teams do.”

Hill made 7 of 8 shots for his best offensive output with the Bucks, who shot 55 percent.

Kevin Love had 20 points, Jordan Clarkson 19 and Collin Sexton 18 for Cleveland.

“I think it all starts with Giannis,” Love said. “He makes it so tough on the defense. You try to collapse and they have the personnel to light you up. They have shooters all around. They’re a tough team to guard.”

Milwaukee improved to an NBA-best 55-19. The Raptors, who have the league’s second-best record, fell to 51-23 after losing 115-114 at home against Charlotte.

The Bucks never trailed, jumping out to a 15-6 lead. Milwaukee led 68-55 at the half, but the Cavaliers pulled within 82-73 on David Nwaba’s one-hander from the lane.

Hill’s jumper from just inside the arc in the closing seconds put Milwaukee up 90-77 entering the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee lost 107-102 at Cleveland on Wednesday without Antetokounmpo, when the Bucks used only eight players due to other injuries.

“The Bucks came out and got hot early,” Cleveland coach Larry Drew said. “I think they made their first five 3s. They made shots early and we didn’t. We got ourselves behind and tried to dig out of the hole. We put together a couple of good runs but on the road, we just didn’t play well enough to come away with anything else.”

Gasol out

Bucks big man Pau Gasol missed his seventh straight game and the fourth in which he’s been inactive while nursing a sore ankle.

ESPN reported he is expected to miss approximately the next month due to the ankle. He has played just 30 minutes over three games since signing with Milwaukee on March 3.

Johnson honored

Marques Johnson became the ninth Bucks player to have his jersey retired.

Johnson, who played 11 seasons in the NBA, played for the Bucks from 1977-84. The Bucks drafted Johnson with the third overall pick in 1977 out of UCLA. He averaged 20.1 points over his NBA career. He now is a TV analyst for the Bucks.

Cleveland 27 28 22 28 — 105

Milwaukee 32 36 22 37 — 127

CLEVELAND — Osman 4-10 1-2 9, Nance Jr. 5-9 1-2 13, Love 8-21 0-0 20, Sexton 6-15 5-6 18, Knight 1-7 0-0 2, Chriss 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 5-8 0-0 10, Stauskas 2-4 0-0 6, Nwaba 3-5 1-2 8, Clarkson 7-16 4-5 19. Totals 41-96 12-17 105.

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 7-15 2-4 17, Antetokounmpo 11-16 4-6 26, Lopez 5-9 0-0 14, Bledsoe 3-7 4-4 12, Snell 4-6 2-2 12, Colson 1-2 0-0 3, Ilyasova 1-3 0-0 2, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 7-8 2-2 17, Brown 5-8 0-1 12, Connaughton 3-9 2-2 9. Totals 48-87 16-21 127.

3-point goals — C 11-41 (Love 4-11, Stauskas 2-4, Nance Jr. 2-6, Nwaba 1-2, Clarkson 1-4, Sexton 1-6, Knight 0-3, Osman 0-5), M 15-41 (Lopez 4-7, Brown 2-3, Snell 2-4, Bledsoe 2-5, Colson 1-1, Hill 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Connaughton 1-5, Middleton 1-6, Ilyasova 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-3). Fouled out — Osman. Rebounds — C 44 (Love 19), M 45 (Antetokounmpo 10). Assists — C 23 (Nance Jr. 6), M 26 (Bledsoe, Antetokounmpo 7). Total fouls — C 21, M 13. Att. — 17,930.