Giannis Antetokounmpo's double-double leads Bucks past 76ers

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the Milwaukee Bucks did the right thing by standing pat at the trade deadline.

The reigning league MVP and his teammates kept rolling Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 20 rebounds in a 112-101 victory over the struggling Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee did not make a move at the deadline, preferring to stick with the team that has put up a league-best 44-7 record and is on pace to become the third team in league history to win 70 games.

“I think a lot of teams are getting players so they can play against us, so they can guard us better,” Antetokounmpo said. “But I think we’re the best team in the NBA; we have the best record in the NBA.

“For me, I think there should not be any change. Thank God there wasn’t. I think the guys we have, the chemistry we have on the team is amazing right now. The guys we have are playing great. These are the guys I’ve been going to war with all season and I’m happy we have the same team.”

The Bucks won for the 12th time in 13 games, avenging a lopsided Christmas Day loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia. The Sixers closed out an 0-4 road swing that also included losses to Atlanta, Boston and Miami.