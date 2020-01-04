Giannis Antetokounmpo's big third quarter leads Bucks past Spurs

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 of the his 32 points in the third quarter to help the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-118 on Saturday night at Fiserv Forum.
The Bucks improved to 32-5 with their fifth straight victory since a Christmas Day loss in Philadelphia. Eric Bledsoe scored 21 points.
DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 26 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 — all the first half. Rudy Gay had 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Ersan Ilyasova hit a buzzer-beating 3 to end the third quarter, giving Milwaukee a 103-91 lead, its biggest margin to that point.
Milwaukee scored more than 100 points for the 61st consecutive game, tying a mark set by the Houston Rockets during the 2016-17 season. The Bucks improved to 23-0 against sub-.500 teams this season.
Khris Middleton scored 20 points for the Bucks.
Milwaukee hit 17 of 45 3-point attempts and shot 49.4% overall.
- Second-year guard Donte DiVincenzo sat out to rest, a decision Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer made with a long-term view.
“With the wings and the depth (the Bucks have), it’s just a great opportunity to keep Donte healthy,” Budenholzer said. “He’s playing so good for us. He’s having such a big impact on games and maybe it’s just trying to be aggressive, trying to be ahead of the curve. He probably thinks I’m insane.”
DiVincenzo is averaging 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 22.5 minutes per game this season. He’s played 741 minutes in 33 games.
DiVincenzo played in only 27 games as a rookie due bilateral heel bursitis in his right foot but has not had any problems with the foot this season.
Bucks veteran guard George Hill started his NBA career in 2008 with the Spurs and played three seasons under Gregg Popovich.
“He was always a hard worker; he always had a smile on his face,” Popovich said. “He did whatever we needed to have done on the court.”
Hill was traded to Indiana in 2011 in the deal that brought Kawhi Leonard to San Antonio.