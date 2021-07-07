Giannis Antetokounmpo returns, but Chris Paul, Suns overwhelm Bucks in Game 1 of NBA Finalss

Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 19 rebounds to continue his breakout stretch of play in his first postseason.

Antetokounmpo had 20 points and 17 rebounds after missing two games with a hyperextended left knee. Khris Middleton scored 29 points, but the Bucks will have to play from behind again after dropping Game 1 for the third straight series.

"We know it's not going to be easy. We know it's going to be tough," Middleton said. "There's times where we're going to be down in this series. But this series isn't over. We're down. We've still got to keep competing and just playing."

The series opener was the first NBA Finals game in Phoenix since Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls won their third straight championship here in Game 6 in 1993. The Suns, who came into the NBA with the Bucks in 1968, made their only other finals appearance in 1976.

They hadn't even made the playoffs since 2010 and just two years ago were last in the Western Conference with a 19-63 record.

But Booker was already headed for stardom by then, and 2018 No. 1 pick Ayton has played at that level in the postseason. Paul has been steady as always since his arrival in an offseason trade.