Giannis Antetokounmpo returns, Bucks beat Hawks

ATLANTA — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points in his return to the lineup and got plenty of help from his teammates as the Milwaukee Bucks cooled off the surging Atlanta Hawks 120-109 Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo had missed six games with an ailing left knee before getting cleared to play in Atlanta, where he starred in the NBA All-Star Game last month.

He played 25 minutes in his return, hitting 7 of 12 shots to go along with five rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. He didn't have to carry too much of a load as the Bucks put seven players in double figures, led by Jrue Holiday with 23 points.

“Watching this team play six games, I realize this team is really, really good,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just want to help as much as I can.”

While the Bucks had won their last two games without Antetokounmpo, they were thrilled to have him back on the court.

“He's our best player,” Holiday said. “That's the caliber of team we want to be, especially now going into the end of the season. Seeing Giannis out there, he's so dominant, he attracts so many people. He makes the game easier for everybody else.”