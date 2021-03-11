Giannis Antetokounmpo records triple-double, Bucks belt Knicks

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We didn’t take care of the transition," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We didn't take care of the paint. We didn't take care of covering the line. And then we didn't finish our defense with rebounding well. They pretty much got everything that they wanted.”

RJ Barrett had 22 points, Alec Burks 17 and Immanuel Quickley 15 for the Knicks.

Brook Lopez scored eight points during a 14-0 run in the first quarter as the Bucks turned a 16-12 deficit into a 26-16 lead they never relinquished.

Milwaukee gained a measure of revenge after falling 130-110 at New York on Dec. 27.

The Bucks shot a season-low 18.4% (7 of 38) in that game while New York was 16 of 27 from beyond the arc. The Bucks were 18 of 38 and the Knicks went 13 of 37 on 3-point attempts Thursday.

“I think we were locked in defensively, which made it a lot easier on the offensive end,” Forbes said. “The last time we played them, they had a large amount of 3's, and they were flowing on offense. I think us stopping them on defense let our offense kind of go from there.”.

In the paint

Jrue Holiday returned to Milwaukee’s starting lineup for the first time since missing 10 games due to COVID-19. Holiday returned to action Feb. 28 but had come off the bench in his first three games back. … The Bucks announced local health officials will allow them to have about 3,200 spectators — 18% of Fiserv Forum’s capacity — for home games beginning March 20 against San Antonio. The Bucks currently are permitted to fill 10% of the arena’s capacity, which gives them about 1,800 spectators. ... Mamadi Diakite, a member of Virginia's 2019 national championship team, made his NBA debut for the Bucks in the closing minutes. ... Derrick Rose of the Knicks missed a third straight game due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Taj Gibson returned from a sprained left ankle and had seven points in 26 minutes. Gibson had missed the Knicks’ previous three games before the All-Star break. ... Julius Randle had seven points, eight rebounds and six assists but shot just 3 of 12. Randle had 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in the victory over the Bucks in December.