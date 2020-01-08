Giannis Antetokounmpo powers Milwaukee Bucks past Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds while leading four Milwaukee starters in double figures, and the NBA-best Bucks held off the Golden State Warriors 107-98 on Wednesday night.
Khris Middleton added 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Milwaukee — with the NBA’s best record at 33-6 — bounced back with a hard-fought victory against the young Warriors after having its five-game winning streak snapped in a 126-104 loss at San Antonio on Monday.
Alec Burks scored 19 points and Glenn Robinson III and Damion Lee added 15 points apiece for the cold-shooting Warriors, who lost their sixth straight game and third in a row at home. Willie Cauley-Stein contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Draymond Green was back for Golden State after sitting out Monday with a sprained right ankle and had five points on 1-for-7 shooting, eight rebounds and eight assists.
The Bucks overcame a cold shooting performance of 40.2% to win their third straight game on Golden State’s home floor, playing for the first time at new Chase Center on Wednesday.
Antetokounmpo notched his league-leading 32nd double-double after continuing to deal with a sore back. He shot 1 for 7 on 3-pointers and converted 9 of 13 free throws.
In the paint
Bucks guard George Hill missed the game with an illness. ... Milwaukee shot 4-for-23 from 3-point range in the first half and 9 of 41 overall. ... The Bucks are in the middle of a stretch with six straight games against the Western Conference, having gone 13-3 vs. the West and 33-13 against the other conference since the start of last season. ... Milwaukee scored 100 or more points for a 63rd consecutive game, the longest such streak since Dallas did so in 67 straight from Jan. 15-Dec. 10, 1986.
Milwaukee 19 28 34 26 — 107
Golden State 19 20 33 26 — 98
MILWAUKEE — G.Antetokounmpo 10-21 9-13 30, Middleton 6-16 6-6 21, B.Lopez 5-10 0-0 12, Bledsoe 4-11 8-8 16, Matthews 1-4 0-0 3, Connaughton 3-5 2-2 9, Ilyasova 0-3 0-0 0, Korver 1-5 1-1 4, R.Lopez 2-3 0-0 4, DiVincenzo 3-9 2-2 8. Totals 35-87 28-32 107.
GOLDEN STATE — Green 1-7 2-2 5, Robinson III 6-13 1-1 15, Cauley-Stein 4-6 2-2 10, Bowman 3-9 0-0 7, Lee 4-13 3-3 15, Evans 1-5 0-0 2, Paschall 2-5 0-0 4, Smailagic 4-7 1-2 10, Spellman 3-6 2-2 11, Burks 5-13 6-6 19, Poole 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 33-87 17-20 98.
3-point goals — M 9-41 (Middleton 3-8, B.Lopez 2-6, Connaughton 1-3, Korver 1-3, Matthews 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-7, Ilyasova 0-2, Bledsoe 0-3, DiVincenzo 0-5), GS 15-38 (Lee 4-8, Burks 3-5, Spellman 3-5, Robinson III 2-4, Smailagic 1-2, Bowman 1-5, Green 1-5, Evans 0-2). Rebounds — M 47 (G.Antetokounmpo 12), GS 52 (Cauley-Stein 11). Assists — M 22 (Middleton 6), GS 29 (Green 8). Total fouls — M 19, GS 30. Att. — 18,064.