The Milwaukee Bucks appear set for the season opener.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points on 13-for-17 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out 10 assists in 25 minutes as the Bucks closed out their preseason with a 3-1 record with a 143-121 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at Fiserv Forum.
Antetokounmpo had 14 points in the first quarter as the Bucks took a 43-27 lead and 28 at at the half when it was 84-53.
The Bucks, 3-1 in the preseason, will tip off the regular season on Wednesday at Charlotte before returning to Milwaukee for three consecutive games to officially kick off play at their new arena.
Taj Gibson had 21 points for the Timberwolves (1-4), who played without disgruntled guard Jimmy Butler.
It’s still unknown if Butler will be playing when Minnesota opens its season at San Antonio on Wednesday — or for what team. He didn’t travel with the Timberwolves. Coach Tom Thibodeau said the player remained behind in Minneapolis to work on his conditioning.
In addition to missing Butler, Andrew Wiggins did not make the trip for personal reasons. First-round pick Josh Okogie scored 11 points, his high for the preseason. Second-round pick Keita Bates-Diop added eight points.
Minnesota 27 26 30 38 — 121
Milwaukee 43 41 32 27 — 143
MINNESOTA — Okogie 3-8 4-5 11, Gibson 7-9 7-7 21, Towns 2-9 3-3 8, Teague 5-15 6-7 18, Rose 4-15 6-7 16, Deng 1-2 1-2 3, Bates-Diop 3-7 2-2 8, Nunnally 2-2 0-0 5, Tolliver 1-5 2-4 5, Dieng 1-4 4-4 6, Jones 4-9 0-0 8, Stark 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson-Odom 2-3 0-0 4, Terrell 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-95 35-41 121.
MILWAUKEE — Middleton 6-14 5-7 22, Antetokounmpo 13-17 4-6 32, Lopez 3-8 0-0 8, Bledsoe 5-10 2-3 14, Brogdon 4-5 2-2 13, Wood 7-9 3-5 19, Ilyasova 2-5 0-0 6, Zeller 1-1 0-2 2, Henson 1-3 2-2 4, Dellavedova 0-2 0-0 0, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 3-7 0-0 9, Snell 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, DiVincenzo 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 49-93 20-29 143.
3-point goals — Minn 10-33 (Teague 2-3, Rose 2-6, Nunnally 1-1, Terrell 1-1, Stark 1-2, Towns 1-3, Okogie 1-4, Tolliver 1-4, Gibson 0-1, Deng 0-1, Johnson-Odom 0-1, Jones 0-3, Bates-Diop 0-3), Mil 25-47 (Middleton 5-7, Brogdon 3-4, Connaughton 3-5, Bledsoe 2-2, Wood 2-3, Ilyasova 2-3, Snell 2-4, Antetokounmpo 2-5, Lopez 2-6, Brown 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-2, Frazier 0-1, Henson 0-1, Dellavedova 0-2). Rebounds — Minn 42 (Gibson 7), Mil 57 (Antetokounmpo 12). Assists — Minn 20 (Jones 5), Mil 34 (Antetokounmpo 10). Total fouls — Minn 26, Mil 32. Technicals — Gibson, Antetokounmpo. Att. — 14,724.