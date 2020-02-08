Giannis Antetokounmpo one assist shy of triple-double in Bucks' win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A slow start didn’t help Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shot at NBA history, but the Milwaukee Bucks are hardly a one-man show.
Khris Middleton hit a 3-pointer less than 20 seconds into the game, and the team with the league’s best record never trailed Saturday night in a 112-95 victory over the Orlando Magic. It’s the 13th time the Bucks have led from start to finish this season.
“It’s nice to not trail ... but it doesn’t really mean anything. We have to keep playing good basketball,” Antetokounmpo said.
“We were up 27 and they came back, cut the lead to 11. So it doesn’t mean anything,” the league’s reigning MVP added. “We just try to take it quarter by quarter.”
Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple double with 19 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists while also falling short of becoming the first player in league history with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in six consecutive games.
With Middleton, Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe picking up the slack, it didn’t matter as Milwaukee won for the 13th time in 14 games, improved to 45-7 overall and remained on course to become only the third team to top 70 wins in the regular season.
“A lot of people didn’t think we would have a better team (than last season), but I trusted my team from Day 1,” said Antetokounmpo, who finished 6 of 17 from the field. “When we came together we knew what we had, and it shows on the court.”
Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player with a stretch of five straight games with 30, 15 and 5, accomplishing it Dec. 10-17, 1965, with the Philadelphia Warriors.
Lopez led the Bucks with 23 points, going 5-for-5 on 3-pointers. Middleton had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Bledsoe finished with 18 points.
Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Terrence Ross had 20 points, Markelle Fultz scored 15 and Evan Fournier had 14 for Orlando, which continues to hold the eighth playoff position in the Eastern Conference despite losing eight of its past nine.
The Magic trailed 63-46 at halftime and by 27 when Milwaukee began the third quarter on 10-1 run, capped by Antetokounmpo’s alley-oop dunk.
Orlando shot 37.8%, including 10 of 40 on 3-pointers.
“If we’re going to beat them, as good as they are, we are going to have to make 3s, open 3s,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “That to me is the story of the game. ... Shotmaking is a huge part of our league, and it’s been a weakness.”
Williams’ signing imminent
The Bucks are clearing the way to sign forward Marvin Williams on Monday by waiving Dragan Bender, league sources told ESPN.
Williams’ buyout is complete with the Charlotte Hornets and he was waived Saturday. He will clear waivers Monday with the remainder of his $15 million expiring salary and become an unrestricted free agent.
Williams, 33, will sign with the Bucks on the veterans’ prorated minimum worth $956,000, according to ESPN.
Buyout players are eligible for the postseason on their next team as long as they’ve completed contract buyouts by March 1.
Williams’ ability to defend multiple positions, shoot 3-pointers (36.2% in his career) and deliver character to a locker room makes him a coveted player on the buyout market.
Williams has played with Charlotte since 2014 and his career includes stops with Utah (2012-14) and Atlanta (2005-12).
Let ‘em fire away
The Bucks entered the game first in the NBA in defensive field-goal percentage at .410, despite also yielding the most 3-point field goals (14.12 per game) in the league. That’s because opponents were attempting nearly 39 3s per game against them — another league-high.
“Some people say we’re happy to give up 3s, that’s what we want to do. Not true,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “But there’s a hierarchy that you go through defensively in trying to figure out what’s important. You try and take everything away, but that’s pretty much impossible.”
The Magic shot 10 of 40 on 3-pointers Saturday.
In the paint
Bucks guard George Hill missed a fifth straight game with a strained left hamstring. ... Magic forward James Ennis, acquired from the 76ers on Thursday, has not been activated, but may play Monday. ... Guard D.J. Augustin missed a 13th game with a knee injury. The Magic are hopeful he will return after the All-Star break.Milwaukee 30 33 21 28 — 112
Orlando 24 22 25 24 — 95
MILWAUKEE — G.Antetokounmpo 6-17 7-8 19, Middleton 8-15 2-2 21, B.Lopez 9-13 0-2 23, Bledsoe 7-16 4-4 18, Matthews 4-10 0-0 12, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 3, Ilyasova 2-3 0-0 4, Korver 3-8 0-0 8, R.Lopez 0-3 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 42-93 13-16 112.
ORLANDO — Gordon 2-12 3-4 7, Iwundu 1-6 0-0 2, Vucevic 10-20 1-2 21, Fournier 5-14 0-0 14, Fultz 6-18 0-0 15, Clark 2-3 2-2 8, Frazier Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Law 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 7-14 5-6 20, Bamba 1-4 0-0 2, Carter-Williams 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-98 11-14 95.
3-point goals — M 15-39 (B.Lopez 5-5, Matthews 4-9, Middleton 3-8, Korver 2-7, Connaughton 1-2, DiVincenzo 0-2, Bledsoe 0-5), O 10-40 (Fournier 4-9, Fultz 3-7, Clark 2-3, Ross 1-4, Iwundu 0-2, Gordon 0-6, Vucevic 0-7). Rebounds — M 62 (G.Antetokounmpo 18), O 46 (Vucevic 14). Assists — M 26 (G.Antetokounmpo 9), O 28 (Carter-Williams, Vucevic 6). Total fouls — M 11, O 15. Att. — 16,632.