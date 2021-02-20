Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly has triple-double as Bucks beat Thunder to halt 5-game skid

The Bucks responded by going on an 18-0 run midway through the game to lead by as many as 22 points in the third quarter. But after it appeared the Bucks were on their way to a blowout victory, Oklahoma City started to make things interesting.

“We were a play or two away from getting ourselves back in the game there,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.

Oklahoma City cut Milwaukee’s lead to 83-76 on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s free throw with 5:26 left. Khris Middleton answered by sinking a corner 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run, and the Bucks stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way.

“That’s just the NBA, man,” said Milwaukee’s D.J. Augustin, who had 11 points and five assists in his first start of the season. “You’ve got a couple of options. You can either be up on a team, step on their neck and put them out, or you can keep the game going and they’ll make a run. It happens. We did a great job tonight keeping our composure when it got close late in the game. We just kept doing what we wanted to do and made big plays.”

Middleton scored 20 points for the Bucks and Lu Dort had 17 for the Thunder on a night when both teams struggled on offense.