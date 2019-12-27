Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks roll past Hawks

ATLANTA — The NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks had more than enough depth and skill without Giannis Antetokounmpo to overwhelm the league-worst Atlanta Hawks.

Khris Middleton scored 23 points, Ersan Ilyasova had season highs of 18 points and 17 rebounds and the Bucks overcame Antetokunmpo's absence to beat the Hawks 112-86 on Friday night.

“I think this was a pretty complete game by our group," Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “The defense stood out to me in the first half. I think (holding the Hawks to) 40 points at halftime gave us a nice cushion. We kind of could ride that out the rest of the game."

Antetokunmpo, the league MVP last season and second-leading scorer this season, sat out because of back soreness. He watched from the bench as his teammates helped Milwaukee improve to 28-5 overall and 13-3 on the road.

"His back is something I guess would be in that category of something we we manage and keep our eyes on," Budenholzer told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Sometimes it flares up and today it's enough that he can't play. But hopeful it's not anything that's significant even though it's something that we kind of monitor on a regular basis.