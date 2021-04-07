Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks miss shot at buzzer, lose to Warriors

Curry shot 14 for 21 and 5 of 10 from deep. He had missed Friday's game at Toronto with the bruised tailbone, then played nearly 37 minutes Sunday at Atlanta.

"I think we all should just stop and appreciate what he's doing right now," Bazemore said.

Milwaukee had won two in a row against Golden State, including a 138-99 rout on Christmas Day, and the Bucks saw the end to a three-game winning streak on the Warriors' home floor.

Golden State came out shooting and made 7 of 11 to jump ahead 18-5 and force two early timeouts by the Bucks.

Kerr was pleased how his team responded after a tough week.

His pregame wish: "No. 1, defending without fouling would be awesome. That was so disappointing the other night to really play a good game overall and compete and have a chance to win and just hack our way to a loss."

Tip-ins

Reserve F P.J. Tucker missed his seventh straight game with a strained left calf. He didn't practice Monday and has played in only three games for the Bucks since they acquired him from Houston. ... Holiday was named Eastern Conference player of the week Monday and had 33 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds at Sacramento without Antetokounmpo. Holiday signed a four-year extension Sunday that will be worth at least $134 million if he exercises the fourth-year option. ... Curry is just 88 points (17,695) from Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain's career franchise scoring record of 17,783. ... The Bucks play next at Dallas on Thursday night, having won 21 straight against the Mavericks.