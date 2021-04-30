Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks hold off Bulls in Chicago

CHICAGO — Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton each scored 22 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks were good enough without Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Chicago Bulls 108-98 on Friday night at the United Center.

The Bucks hope Antetokounmpo won’t be sidelined for long after the reigning two-time MVP rolled his already sprained right ankle in the opening minute at Houston the previous night. They still had enough to bounce back from a loss to the NBA-worst Rockets.

The Bucks let a 19-point lead dwindle to two late in the first half. They bumped it back up to 17 entering the fourth and hung on for their 12th straight win against the Bulls.

Bobby Portis had 16 points and tied a season high with 14 rebounds. Jrue Holiday scored 16 to go with seven assists for Milwaukee, which is third in the Eastern Conference.

Coby White led Chicago with 21 points. Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 15 rebounds, though he made just 7 of 27 shots. Daniel Theis finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulls lost for the third time in four games.

The Bucks led by 19 about five minutes into the second quarter and were up 42-25 when Chicago went on a 15-0 run. Theis scored seven in a row during that stretch, and White hit a 3 to cut it to 42-40 with 2:36 remaining.