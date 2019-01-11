WASHINGTON — For the first time this season, the Milwaukee Bucks found out what it was like to lose without All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bradley Beal scored 32 points, Tomas Satoransky had his first career triple-double and the Washington Wizards came away with a 113-106 victory Friday night.

With Antetokounmpo sidelined by right quadriceps soreness and a left hip bruise, Washington came out aggressively and never trailed after the opening two minutes. The Wizards finished with 18 3-pointers, matching the franchise record.

“It’s an adjustment. If any of the starters were out, it would be an adjustment, but when Giannis is out, it’s even a bigger adjustment,” said Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, who finished with 15 points. “That was a winnable game for us even though Giannis was out. That’s on us to take a bigger role.”

Satoransky, starting at point guard in place of the injured John Wall, had 18 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and 10 assists, the last coming on an alley-oop to Beal with 1:43 remaining that put the Wizards ahead 111-101.

“Our team is totally different from the beginning of the year,” said Beal, who scored 30 or more for the 10th time this season. “It’s just a matter of us getting it together, and I think we’re finally at that point to where we can turn the corner.

“We’re just dedicated to playing hard and playing the right way. I don’t know what it is. Maybe a switch clicked on or whatever it is, but we’re clicking at the right time and we have a good group of guys in here who just want to continue to get better and want to win.”

Trevor Ariza scored 20 points, including 18 in the second half, and made six 3-pointers. Jeff Green went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc on his way to 20 points, helping Washington shoot 54.5 percent (18 of 33) from 3-point range. It was the Wizards’ first game this season making more than 50 percent of their 3s.

Khris Middleton scored 25 points for the Bucks, who had won 11 of 13 and were 2-0 in games without Antetokounmpo this season. Milwaukee tied it twice in the third quarter, during which the teams combined to make 13 of 25 3-pointers.

Eric Bledsoe had 18 points and nine assists for Milwaukee.

“To play the way we want to play, you’ve got to move, move people, move the ball,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We were just a little stagnant.”

Washington used a 13-2 run to open an early 34-22 lead. Beal converted a three-point play and made a 3-pointer during the stretch, and Satoransky also made a 3.

Brogdon helped steady the Bucks in the second quarter with 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting. Washington led 57-47 at halftime.

In the paint

Bucks rookie Donte DiVincenzo was inactive with bursitis in his left heel. ... In anticipation of Antetokounmpo’s visit, the Wizards designated Friday as Greek Heritage Night, and Greek Ambassador Haris Lalacos attended. ... The Wizards improved to 13-7 at home. They are 5-18 on the road. ... Washington improved to 7-4 without Wall this season and 5-3 since the injury that forced the Wizards’ highest-paid player to undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee. ... The Wizards’ 40 points in the first quarter tied the most points allowed by Milwaukee in a period this season.

Place your (free) bets

Friday night marked the debut of a gambling-focused telecast on the Wizards’ regional TV partner, NBC Sports Washington. The telecast included a series of questions that fans could answer on the network’s website for a chance to win a $500 prize. Among the free proposition bets: Which team will be first to 75 points? (Washington); Will the total score at halftime be odd or even? (even); and will Satoransky score 20 points? (no). A bill legalizing sports betting has been approved in Washington but has yet to take effect.

Milwaukee 26 21 35 24 — 106

Washington 40 17 28 28 — 113

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 8-17 6-7 25, Ilyasova 6-8 0-0 12, Lopez 5-9 0-0 13, Bledsoe 7-21 2-4 18, Brogdon 5-9 4-4 15, Wilson 2-5 0-0 5, Maker 1-1 0-0 2, Hill 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 4-7 1-2 10, Snell 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 40-89 13-17 106.

WASHINGTON — Ariza 7-14 0-0 20, Green 7-17 2-3 20, Bryant 4-7 2-2 11, Satoransky 7-10 2-2 18, Beal 11-21 7-7 32, Porter Jr. 2-7 2-4 8, Dekker 0-1 0-2 0, Mahinmi 1-1 0-0 2, Randle 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-82 15-20 113.

3-point goals — M 13-40 (Lopez 3-6, Middleton 3-9, Snell 2-6, Bledsoe 2-9, Brogdon 1-2, Brown 1-3, Wilson 1-4, Hill 0-1), W 18-33 (Ariza 6-12, Green 4-7, Beal 3-4, Satoransky 2-3, Porter Jr. 2-4, Bryant 1-1, Randle 0-1, Dekker 0-1). Rebounds — M 43 (Bledsoe, Middleton 8), W 43 (Satoransky 12). Assists — M 26 (Bledsoe 9), W 28 (Satoransky 10). Total fouls — M 17, W 17. Att. — 17,996.