Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves with ankle injury in opening minute, Bucks fall to Rockets

Porter also had 11 assists. Christian Wood had 31 points and nine rebounds, and Olynyk provided 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Porter said it was his first 50-point game since he was in fourth grade. He went 9 of 15 from 3-point range.

“For him to be successful, he’s going to have to be someone who can make those shots,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “Just seeing the hard work that he puts in was great.”

Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton had 33 points and eight assists, and Jrue Holiday had 29 points and 10 assists. Bryn Forbes scored a career-high 30 points off the bench, including 18 in the first half.

“At the end of the day, it’s us five guys on the court,” Holiday said. “Once you step on that court, you all need to be on the same page. Tonight, in the fourth quarter, yeah, we tried to step up and play defense a lot harder, but you have to do that the whole game.”

Milwaukee led 73-65 at halftime after Houston closed the half on a 20-4 run.

The Rockets opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run to take their first lead. They entered the fourth quarter ahead 104-98.