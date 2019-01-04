LOS ANGELES — Lakers forward LeBron James, still out recovering from a strained left groin, led the Western Conference and all players with 1,083,363 votes in the first tabulation of fan balloting for the NBA All-Star Game, the league announced on Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo received the most votes (991,561) for Eastern Conference players.

Dallas Mavericks rookie forward Luka Doncic ranked second in the West frontcourt in voting (679,839), followed by Golden State's Kevin Durant (659,968), New Orleans' Anthony Davis (605,417) and Oklahoma City's Paul George (580,055), to round out the top five in that group.

Golden State guard Stephen Curry was first among West guards with 793,111 votes, Minnesota's Derrick Rose was second (698,068), Houston's James Harden third (541,606) and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook fourth (459,792).

Toronto's Kawhi Leonard was second in voting (774,172) for East frontcourt players and Philadelphia's Joe Embiid was third (648,002).

Boston's Kyrie Irving was first for East guards (910,329 votes), Miami's Dwyane Wade second (409,156), Charlotte's Kemba Walker third (319,519) and Philadelphia's Ben Simmons fourth (259,993).

The fans account for 50 percent of the votes that determine the 10 All-Star starters for the game that will be played in Charlotte.

The top two vote-getters from each conference will serve as team captains, who will draft rosters from a pool of players voted in as starters and reserves from each conference.

The draft will be televised this season.