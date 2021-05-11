Giannis Antetokounmpo leads charge as Bucks stop Magic

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks kept up their chase of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 114-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks (44-25) remained a game behind Brooklyn (45-24) for the second spot in the East. The Nets defeated Chicago 115-107 on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee, which holds the tiebreaker over the Nets, plays two of its final three games on the road, while Brooklyn finishes with three at home. Brooklyn is two games behind Philadelphia, which lost at Indiana.

Donte DiVincenzo added 19 points, Brook Lopez 17 and Jrue Holiday 15 for the Bucks, coming off a 146-125 loss at San Antonio on Monday. Bobby Portis had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Cole Anthony had 18 points and Mo Wagner 17 for the Magic.

Wendall Carter Jr. hit two free throws to pull the Magic within 92-85, but the Bucks responded with a 9-2 run on six free throws and Holiday’s 3-pointer to make it 101-87 with 5:40 remaining.

Antetokounmpo capped a 10-3 run with two free throws to put the Bucks up 75-61 with just under four minutes left in the third quarter. Donta Hall hit a free throw with to pull the Magic within 79-71 entering the final period.